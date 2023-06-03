Hockey community comes together to support victims of Nova Scotia wildfires
It didn’t take long for the gear to pile up at the Membertou Sport and Wellness Centre on Saturday.
Less than an hour into the fundraiser, many were coming in and dropping off hockey gear for players and families affected by the wildfires in Nova Scotia.
“We had one player bring in three sets of goalie gear. We’ve been getting everything -- rollerblades, skates, sticks, a little bit of everything,” said volunteer Jordan Evasuk-MacDonald.
Evasuk-MacDonald says he’s been in contact with families and players he has coached that have lost everything.
“There are some people that have lost everything and have to start from scratch, so I mean, any little bit we can do to help, hopefully make a difference,” said Evasuk-MacDonald.
It’s not just teams and players from Cape Breton offering to help.
Gear drop-off sites are set up across the province of Nova Scotia, from Yarmouth to Sydney, and the support has been pouring in.
“I was really blown away, but wasn’t overly surprised the way the hockey community has always supported one another. At times, it’s been overwhelming. It’s humbling to see the people that want to get involved,” said organizer Andre Lefebvre.
Lefebvre started the initiative, and so far, he’s heard from people across the country.
The Halifax Mooseheads and Cape Breton Eagles have chipped in. So have the NHL’s Ottawa Senators.
“They have some Nova Scotia connections with Drake Batherson and my friend Andrew Gordon is a scout down here for them as well, so they have all kinds of connections in the Maritimes. Again, I’m blown away but not surprised,” said Lefebvre
Gear drop-off locations include all Cleve’s locations in the Halifax Regional Municipality, the South End Community Centre in Sydney until June 16, and the Mariners Centre in Yarmouth between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.
