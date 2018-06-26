

The Canadian Press





FREDERICTON - A packed Fredericton diner erupted in joyous cheers today as a prominent son of New Brunswick -- Willie O'Ree, the first black NHL player -- was named to the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Friends of O'Ree packed The Cabin restaurant in his hometown, chanting his name after the selection was announced.

The 82-year-old goes into the Hall in the builder's category.

O'Ree joined the National Hockey League in 1958, and remains active with the league as its diversity ambassador and active supporter of the Hockey is for Everyone program.

His best friend, Junior Doherty, travelled to Fredericton from his New Jersey home to be part of the celebration, and said no one can argue that O'Ree's selection isn't well deserved.

Doherty's eyes filled with tears as he spoke of calling O'Ree Monday night from in front of Willie O'Ree Place -- a rink named in his honour -- to wish his friend good luck.