Hockey Helps the Homeless: More than $200K raised for Halifax-area homeless community

A Canada-wide hockey tournament not only provides entertainment for hundreds of people, but also shines a spotlight on a crisis happening across the country.

Hockey Helps the Homeless (HHTH) has been teaming up with communities across Canada to raise money and awareness for people experiencing homelessness through education, fundraising, and by partnering with local homeless support agencies.

For the third year, Halifax is among the communities taking part in the cause.

Wednesday night was the event's Halifax draft night where people were able to meet some draft picks and raise money for the event.

"I'm just glad to see everybody come back to the rink and come back here to support the homeless, especially after three years of being off," said Donald Murray with Hockey Helps the Homeless.

Brad May, a former NHL player, attended Wednesday’s Halifax draft night. He's looking forward to being a part of the tournament.

"It's always fun to lace up the skates and play hockey. Obviously, we all love hockey, Canada's game. But the big deal is a lot of people have been hurting, a lot of suffering going on, a lot of homeless, and this tournament is not only for the funds that we raise to help the local shelters... it's also about awareness, that you know what, every one of us can do a little bit better and help our neighbour or help someone else," said May.

"The NHL alumni is here to actually make a difference."

HHTH is a not-for-profit hockey charity with over 20,000 donors, 3,000 players and 1,000 volunteers that participate annually.

The Halifax fundraising goal was $220,000 and, as of 11 a.m. Thursday, it had already reached more than $217,000. One-hundred per cent of those proceeds will go towards homeless shelters across the Halifax Regional Municipality.

"At the end of the day, it's not about hockey. This is just a vessel to make a difference in these communities and Halifax being that," said May.

Donations are still being accepted on the tournament's website.

"It really is an all-out year-round effort, it's not about just tonight, it's about fighting homelessness on a daily basis, so anytime," said Murray.

More information on the tournament and how to donate can be found online.