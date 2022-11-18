Hockey homecoming: Social media post helps N.S. senior get back on the ice after time away from the game
Glen Lefebre has hockey roots that go back decades.
“Since probably I was 10 years old,” said Lefebre.
The 71-year-old stopped playing on a regular basis in early adulthood. However, he always stayed close to the game.
“We raised three boys. We fostered ten at three different times and they played hockey.”
Lefebre recently made the decision to get back into the game. He didn’t have connections to join a team or a league, so he turned to social media to offer his on-ice services.
Lefebre created a Facebook post highlighting his hockey background and even offered to play goalie.
The response has been overwhelming.
"I was quite surprised," said Lefebre.
When recreational hockey player Ron Bulmer read Lefebre’s post, he invited him to join his Friday noon-hour hockey group.
Beyond just hockey, it was also a chance to make some new friendships.
"One of the things that is nice is, in the dressing room before the game, we are sharing what is going on in our lives,” said Bulmer.
As for Lefebre's abilities on ice?
“I’ve got skills,” said Lefebre.
He also now has a place to play. In fact, his hockey schedule is about to get busy.
“I would like to play two maybe three times a week, it depends on the time," said Lefebre. "Because, like any exercise, once a week isn’t very much.”
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada importing 1M bottles of children's medication by next week
In an update to reporters on Friday, Health Canada says more than one million bottles of a foreign supply of children's medication will arrive in the country by next week.
Heavy snow, near-zero visibility for parts of Ontario with up to 80 cm expected
Environment Canada is warning of a prolonged period of snow squalls expected to hit parts of Ontario this weekend that could bring up to 80 centimetres of snow to some regions.
BREAKING | David Eby announces 2 tax credits after being sworn in as new B.C. premier
New British Columbia Premier David Eby has been sworn in and immediately announced a $100 cost-of-living credit for residents on their electricity bills.
In pictures: Buffalo, N.Y. and parts of Ontario buried under snow
CTVNews.ca has compiled photos capturing the massive snowfall that walloped Buffalo, N.Y. and Ontario’s Niagara region, as a dangerous lake-effect snowstorm travels across.
'I felt the pain, sadness and anger': CTV News correspondents reflect on Pope's apology to residential school survivors
CTV National News correspondents Jill Macyshon and Creeson Agecoutay spent days on the road with the Pope as he publicly addressed and apologized for the impacts of the residential school system. They describe what the emotional experience was like.
Emergencies Act inquiry adds top PMO staff to next week's witness list
Top staffers in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office have been added to the witness list for the final week of hearings at the Public Order Emergency Commission. Chief of Staff Katie Telford, Deputy Chief Of Staff Brian Clow, and Director of Policy John Brodhead are now all set to testify next week, as are several ministers and the prime minister.
Taylor Swift: Ticketmaster fiasco 'excruciating for me'
Taylor Swift spoke out Friday about the ticketing debacle that took place this week, as many fans were unable to purchase tickets for her upcoming tour on Ticketmaster.
Garland names special counsel to lead Trump-related probes
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland has named a special counsel on Friday to oversee the Justice Department's investigation into the presence of classified documents at former President Donald Trump's Florida estate.
A national dental-care benefit is now law, here's who is eligible
Canada will soon have its first form of national dental care coverage, now that legislation implementing a benefit program for children under the age of 12, has passed. Here's exactly what the 'Canada Dental Benefit' includes, and how it will work.
Toronto
-
A patient in an Ontario hospital told doctors they wanted to die. Hours later, they fell to their death
The morning before Amos fell to their death, at least three medical professionals in Toronto noted they expressed an intention to die.
-
Ontario's top doctor goes against own advice while maskless at Toronto party
Days after 'strongly' recommending the use of masks in Ontario, the province’s top doctor was spotted at a party in Toronto without one.
-
Teen in life-threatening condition following daylight shooting outside Brampton high school
An 18-year-old student is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting outside a high school in Brampton.
Calgary
-
'Kids are getting sick': Calgary parents file complaint over air quality in schools
As respiratory illness cases skyrocket in Calgary schools, several parents have come together to file a complaint regarding ventilation concerns.
-
Premier Danielle Smith to speak to Calgary's business community
Calgary's business community will be hosting Alberta Premier Danielle Smith for the first time on Friday.
-
Cineplex teams up with Boys and Girls Club to present free movies
For Calgary parents trying to navigate inflated prices for just about everything, Cineplex has two words that will be music to your ears: free movies.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Quebec college in lockdown after report of 'potential active shooter'
The College Lionel-Groulx in Saint-Therese, Que., says there is a 'potential active shooter' on its campus and is asking students to lock themselves in their classrooms.
-
Residents of Montreal care home where abuse occurred now in 'good hands': CIUSSS
Residents of Les Floralies, a Montreal private seniors' care home where abuse and neglect took place, are now in 'good hands,' but much work remains to be done.
-
Montreal man charged with sex crimes against boys may have other victims: police
The Montreal Police (SPVM) are asking potential victims of Antoine Absi to come forward. The 21-year-old was arrested and charged with several counts of luring, producing pornography and inciting sexual contact with minor boys between 12 and 16 years old.
Edmonton
-
Alberta treaty chiefs unite against United Conservatives' proposed sovereignty act
All of Alberta's treaty chiefs have come together to oppose Premier Danielle Smith's proposed sovereignty act.
-
Canada importing 1M bottles of children's medication by next week
In an update to reporters on Friday, Health Canada says more than one million bottles of a foreign supply of children's medication will arrive in the country by next week.
-
A national dental-care benefit is now law, here's who is eligible
Canada will soon have its first form of national dental care coverage, now that legislation implementing a benefit program for children under the age of 12, has passed. Here's exactly what the 'Canada Dental Benefit' includes, and how it will work.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario government announces plans to support parents in the event of a CUPE strike
Frontline healthcare workers and staff in licensed childcare settings will be given access to free childcare for their elementary-aged children in the event of a strike by school support staff, Education Minister Stephen Lecce has announced.
-
North Bay-area teen to represent Canada at world dance championship in Slovenia
A North Bay-area teen will be donning the red and white of Team Canada and representing northern Ontario at a world dance championship in Slovenia.
-
Province creates new snow clearing standards for two northern highways
The province says it is improving road safety by clearing snow from two northern Ontario highways faster.
London
-
Ontario's top doctor goes against own advice while maskless at Toronto party
Days after 'strongly' recommending the use of masks in Ontario, the province’s top doctor was spotted at a party in Toronto without one.
-
Nearly $90,000 in stolen property recovered by South Bruce OPP
After investigating for “several months,” South Bruce OPP have laid dozens of charges against two people from Arran-Elderslie Township.
-
What about the kids? Local children react to possible CUPE strike
As a walkout by 55,000 education workers looms, London, Ont.-area students are preparing to spend more time out of class. The dispute was on the mind of Oliver Harrison as he and his mother were making the rounds at shopping centres Friday morning — and if it happens, it will be the second work stoppage this month.
Winnipeg
-
Woman dies following crash on Perimeter Highway Thursday: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP says one woman has died after a crash on the Perimeter Highway Thursday morning.
-
'Almost nothing': Number of catalytic converter thefts in Winnipeg drop
Efforts by the province to crack down on catalytic converter thefts have dropped the number of thefts in Winnipeg to 'almost nothing.'
-
Manitoba government introduces bill to enact promised minimum wage increase
The Manitoba government has introduced a bill in the legislature to formally enact a raise in the minimum wage.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Off-duty Ottawa police officer killed in crash in Perth, Ont.
Emergency crews responded to a crash involving a transport truck and a passenger vehicle on Hwy. 7, east of Drummond Street East, at approximately 3:45 a.m. Friday.
-
Canada importing 1M bottles of children's medication by next week
In an update to reporters on Friday, Health Canada says more than one million bottles of a foreign supply of children's medication will arrive in the country by next week.
-
CHEO expects surge in respiratory cases to continue another 4-6 weeks
CHEO is preparing for the current surge in children and youth with respiratory illnesses requiring care to continue through the holiday season, and is urging everyone to wear a mask in crowded indoor spaces, including schools.
Saskatoon
-
'I want to represent myself': Man accused of killing wife takes on murder trial without a lawyer
Greg Fertuck has chosen to represent himself for the rest of his first-degree murder trial.
-
Saskatoon fire damage estimated at $350K
Saskatoon’s fire department (SFD) was called out to a house fire in the 1500 block of 7th Avenue North Thursday morning.
-
'I’m going to invest in myself': Sask. lotto winner plans to go back to school
Thomas Kennedy from Harris, Sask. has big plans for his $500,000 win from the Oct. 6 Daily Grind draw.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | David Eby announces 2 tax credits after being sworn in as new B.C. premier
New British Columbia Premier David Eby has been sworn in and immediately announced a $100 cost-of-living credit for residents on their electricity bills.
-
Suspect arrested after attempted catalytic converter theft in Surrey
Mounties in Surrey are crediting an alert citizen for interrupting an attempted theft of a catalytic converter earlier this week.
-
Suspect in Richmond stabbing attack facing 2 charges of aggravated assault: RCMP
The suspect in a stabbing attack in Richmond on Wednesday is facing two charges of aggravated assault.
Regina
-
'A CFL family': How the Grey Cup has turned country-wide fans to friends through annual meet up
Football fans from across Canada are gathering in Regina this week for the Grey Cup game, which will take place on Sunday. For some however, it’s about much more than just football.
-
'This small town has a big heart': Ukrainian refugees settle in rural Sask.
Multiple Ukrainian families have found refuge in rural Saskatchewan with help from a town northeast of Regina.
-
CFL's stars shine bright at awards night, Riders bring home hardware
It was a star-studded night at the Conexus Arts Centre where the Canadian Football League (CFL) handed out its annual league awards on Thursday.
Vancouver Island
-
Duncan, B.C., veteran receives France's highest honour for service in WWII
Canadian veteran Captain Ferdinand Labrie, who fought to liberate France during the Second World War, was presented with the rank of Knight of the French National Order of the Legion of Honour, which is the highest distinction bestowed on someone from the French Republic.
-
'Changes must happen': First Nation council upset after police cleared in fatal shooting near Tofino
The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council, which represents about 10,000 members on Vancouver Island, says it's disappointed after the RCMP were cleared of wrongdoing in the fatal shooting of a member last year.
-
B.C. pilot delivers pizzas by plane at Burning Man
A Vancouver Island man became a festival legend after he delivered a stack of pizzas to festivalgoers attending Burning Man in Nevada's Black Rock Desert this summer.