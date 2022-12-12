Hockey hopefuls prepare for World Juniors

With the last selection game wrapped up and nothing left to do but wait for the final roster, it was all or nothing for the players who spent the last four days vying for a spot on Canada’s World Junior hockey team.

“I think I came back and did what I’m here to do – play a solid 200-foot game,” said player Owen Beck of Mississauga, Ont. “Don’t give them anything, be good on face-offs, and try and knock in a goal or two here and there.”

It wasn’t done without support from the city. Hockey fans were lining up over an hour before Monday’s puck drop, with many skipping out on day-to-day responsibilities just to see Team Canada on the ice.

“It’s a once in a lifetime chance for anybody here in New Brunswick to see anything,” said hockey fan Trent Harper. “Here I am on a Monday morning, going to watch Team Canada come out and play some hockey.”

For some young hockey fans, the opportunity to see Team Canada was too big to pass up.

“I’m missing school today to watch Team Canada play,” said Callum Shannon. “I want to see Connor Bedard sizzle a top ten for me.”

Some fans are evening rooting for the opposing team.

“I’m most excited to be here to see my favourite player, Jacob Hudson,” said Hudson Warren.

Monday’s game against players from Atlantic University Sport Conference represented the player’s last shot. Team Canada’s goalie hopefuls were in both nets, finishing with a final score of 3-2 for the Team Canada squad.

“It’s a huge honour, I’m very fortunate,” said player Caedan Bankier of Kamloops, B.C. “There’s tons of kids that would kill to be in this position, so I took it step-by-step and day-by-day and I enjoyed my time greatly and had a lot of fun.”

Coaches tell CTV Atlantic this year’s roster included some tough decisions.

“These are never easy,” said Team Canada coach Dennis Williams. “They’ve made it tough, and I think, even more so, is not just our play on the ice, but their character, what they’ve done off the ice. They’re all pros. They’ve done a great job. They’re all on time for meetings and dressed appropriately. It’s just been a great group.”

It's no surprise that Moncton residents showed up to cheer on Team Canada as they skate for a once in a lifetime opportunity, especially since the team’s tournament games will all take place in Halifax.

The 2023 World Junior Hockey Championship is slated to begin on Dec. 26 in Halifax.