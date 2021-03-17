HALIFAX -- A well-known Maritime hockey player and coach had a special reunion on Wednesday after a meaningful jersey was returned to him that he misplaced over 20 years ago.

Bruce Campbell's career had many highlights, including taking part in a national championship, time spent with the pros, and coaching in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

Campbell says winning the Allan Cup in 1998 at the age of 40 may be his greatest achievement. He played with the Truro Bearcats, helping them become the first team in Nova Scotia to win Canada's national senior championship in nearly 50 years.

"The cell phone wasn't a prevalent thing then, so I went off the ice with my gear on and called my dad. It was emotional," said Campbell.

Longtime friend and fellow coach of Campbell's, Kenny Tracey, was among a group of friends that made the trip from Cape Breton to witness the celebrations.

"Some of the players were giving their jerseys away," said Tracey. "I asked Bruce for his and he took it off and gave it to me, and here we are 24, 25 years later."

Now, many years later, Tracey has decided to return the jersey to Campbell.

"I think it should be in the hands of the rightful owner," said Tracey. "Winning a championship period is never easy, but to win it at a national level and at the end of his career, it's something he should cherish."

Campbell, who is retired from hockey, spends most of his time on his backyard rink teaching his nephew the basics of the game. He hopes he too will have a successful career in hockey.

"To be telling him about something like this, the only way you'll have a chance to win something is out here on the backyard rink, and have a passion for it like I did," said Campbell. "Like Kenny does, I still do, and maybe you'll be fortunate to get one."

Campbell's hockey career also included a national college title and a period of coaching with the Cape Breton Eagles.

He says winning the Allan Cup will remain his favourite memory.