HALIFAX -- A familiar face in Nova Scotia hockey is taking on a new role with the National Hockey League.

Amy Walsh, Hockey Nova Scotia’s executive director, has been named to the NHL’s female hockey advisory committee.

"I’m extremely excited and honoured," said Walsh. "Having more female leaders at the table, making those decisions."

Her appointment is geared towards improving diversity and representation in the sport. It comes at a time when the organization, along with the NHL Players Association are taking steps towards gender equity in hockey.

"If we are going to grow the female game, we need females in leadership positions who can bring expertise in all aspects of the game," says Walsh.

Her promotion also comes at a time where the number of female hockey players is growing in Nova Scotia, according to Arnie Farrell, President at Hockey Nova Scotia.

"She has a great outlook on hockey," says Farrell. "Based on her leadership in areas related to the evolution of the sport in the province."

Farrell says the sport isn’t just fun and games, either.

"I think everything I am – I can thank hockey for," she says, before adding that Walsh is a great fit for the new job.

"She has a great outlook on the growth of hockey," says Farrell. "She has been an advocate for diversity and inclusion."

As for Walsh, she has spent much of her life playing, and coaching the game at high levels. She hopes other women will follow.

"The more young girls see something in my role, being a female, the more females we will have in this role," says Walsh.

Walsh plans to continue in both of her roles – with both the NHL and Hockey Nova Scotia – and continue on her mission to help grow women’s hockey.