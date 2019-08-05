

CTV Atlantic





Over 90 participants, including several QMJHL players and community members, took to the ice in Membertou First Nation this weekend in support of the annual Because You Care Cup Draft Hockey Tournament.

"When you're sitting on the bench between shifts, you realize you're out there raising money for people who are suffering through cancer and other illnesses," says player, Michael Vickers. "It just makes you work a little harder and skate a little faster."

The three-day tournament, which helps to support cancer care in Cape Breton, is now in its fifth year, featured six teams. And while there can only be one winner, organizers say the real winner is the Cape Breton Regional Hospital Foundation, helping a community where everyone has been affected by cancer.

"When I asked the guys if they wanted to create a tournament and told them what it was for, almost everybody knew somebody that was touched by cancer," says event organizer, Jim MacDonald, who lost his father to cancer. "When you talk to people in the community, it's everywhere."

"It's pretty special for me, "says player, Peter Smits. "I've had multiple family members pass away from cancer."

For Smits, the weekend comes with mixed emotions, playing for family members that are no longer here.

"My grandfather actually died from melanoma cancer –we were pretty close," says Smits. "Every time I think about cancer, it just hits home a little harder."

Money raised from the tournament will be donated to the Cape Breton Regional Hospital Foundation to help strengthen healthcare on the island. In the five years since the tournament's inception, close to $15,000 has been raised.

While there were many close games on the ice, the tournament also allowed the community to work together, with the Membertou Sports and Wellness Centre donating the rink free of charge and many residents volunteering their time – leaving many to look forward to next year's tournament.

"It doesn't matter your skill level. I didn't play great levels of hockey, yet we had some junior-aged players and former pros playing," says Vickers, encouraging prospective players to join. "It's bigger than your skill level; the community needs it – so come out and sign up next year."

With files from CTV Atlantic's Kyle Moore