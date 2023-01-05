Hold and secure lifted at Dartmouth elementary school as police investigate robbery in area

A hold and secure has been lifted at a Dartmouth, N.S., elementary school as police investigate a robbery in the area.

In a news release just after 3 p.m. Thursday, Halifax Regional Police said officers are at an address on Courtney Road in relation to a robbery investigation.

Police say the road is closed to traffic at this time.

"We ask members of the public to avoid the area to allow officers to conduct the investigation," said Const. Nicolas Gagnon in the news release.

Halifax police believe the incident is contained to one location and says there is no threat to the general public.

No other details have been released.

Police remain on scene at an address on Courtney Road in Dartmouth in relation to a robbery investigation. The incident is believed to be contained to this location and there is no threat to the general public. pic.twitter.com/ypQlMUWB7O — Halifax_Police (@HfxRegPolice) January 5, 2023

In a tweet around 3:30 p.m., the Halifax Regional Centre for Education (HRCE) said Harbour View Elementary school was placed on hold and secure "as an event unfolds in the community."

About an hour later, HRCE Tweeted that the hold and secure was lifted and families have been notified. Students were also safely dismissed.