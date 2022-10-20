Hold-and-secure order lifted at Dartmouth elementary school, no threat to public: police
A hold-and-secure order has been lifted at an elementary school in Dartmouth, N.S., and police say there is no threat to public safety.
Crichton Park Elementary School was under a hold-and-secure order for what police said were “precautionary reasons.”
Halifax Regional Police said in a tweet just before 1 p.m. Thursday that that there was a police presence in the area of Mount Pleasant Avenue.
The Halifax Regional Centre for Education confirmed in a tweet that Crichton Park Elementary was in a hold-and-secure as “an event unfolds in the community.” It said students’ families have been notified.
Police tweeted an update around 1:30 p.m., stating that the hold-and-secure at the school had been lifted.
Police have not said why they were in the area and have released no other details. They say the investigation is ongoing.
This is the second time in as many days that a school in Dartmouth has been under a hold-and-secure order due to a police presence.
On Wednesday, three schools in Dartmouth -- Dartmouth High School, John Martin Junior High School and the Dartmouth campus of the Bedford and Forsyth Education Centre -- were under a hold-and-secure order for “precautionary reasons.”
The hold-and-secure orders were lifted at the schools around noon, after police ruled there was no threat to public safety.
They have not released any further details about Wednesday’s incident and have not said whether the two incidents are related.
