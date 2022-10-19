Hold-and-secure order lifted at three Dartmouth schools, no threat to public: police

A hold-and-secure order at three schools in Dartmouth, N.S., has been lifted.

Halifax Regional Police said at 11 a.m. Wednesday that there was a police presence at Dartmouth High School, John Martin Junior High School, and Woodlawn high schools.

Dartmouth High School, John Martin Junior High School and the Dartmouth campus of the Bedford and Forsyth Education Centre were under a hold-and-secure order for “precautionary reasons.”

Halifax Regional Centre for Education confirmed the hold-and-secure at the schools and said students’ families were notified.

At noon, police said the hold-and-secure order had been lifted at the schools and that “there is no threat to public safety.”

Police have not said why they were are on scene in the area.

The investigation is ongoing.