Holiday headaches: The perils of travelling in a Canadian winter already being felt

‘Tis the season for Christmas cheer and travel delays, especially at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport.

“I was supposed to leave on Monday and it’s, yeah, Friday,” traveller Heather Daigle says through a laugh.

It is unfortunately a familiar story for many hoping to reunite with family and friends over the holidays, but this is Canada in the winter.

“What we’ve been seeing from the impact of the wind, it can have a big impact on ground crews actually in terms of them being able to safely operate, equipment, safely operate cargo hold doors in aircraft. So with the strong, wind gusts, we have seen that impact here. As well, it impacts de-icing operations so as you can imagine when the winds are gusting,” says Halifax Stanfield International Airport spokesperson, Tiffany Chase.

Now that the storm has passed, Airlines are trying their best to get passengers to their destinations. Chase says 36,000 people will fly in and out of Halifax this week.

“Airlines have been adding extra flights that weren’t scheduled to help get those people that were delayed or cancelled early in the week on their way to where they were looking to go.”

Barb Henderson and her husband are just some of the travellers that were delayed.

“We came from Bridgewater and when we got to Hammonds Plains Road we found out that our flight was cancelled and there were notices in email that we would get notification and before we got back to Bridgewater, our new flight was booked for today,” she says.

Heather Daigle was also delayed on her trip to Montreal, however, she will have to go through Toronto to get there.

“I’ll probably stay a little bit longer now that I’ve missed five days,” Daigle says.

An option which is not available to everyone who has had their vacations cut short by the weather.

Chase says the busiest days for travel will be Thursday and Saturday.

