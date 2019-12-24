HALIFAX STANFIELD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT -- It’s the last travel day before Christmas and many Maritimers are heading home for the Holiday’s.

But those heading to or from St. John’s, Newfoundland are facing weather related delays and cancellations.

The arrivals and departures board at Halifax Stanfield International Airport was mostly clear of delays and cancellations on Christmas Eve, except for one destination.

“We came from Boston, and we’re going to, well, I think we’re stuck in Halifax for the night, but we’re trying to go to St. John’s,” said Jeremy Hart and Allie Smith.

A few flights to Newfoundland and Labrador’s capital were cancelled Tuesday, as the province faces winter storm warnings. Other flights were delayed, leaving many travellers scrambling to figure out a plan B.

“We were just told that the flight we’re supposed to get on has been delayed in St. John’s,” says Elizabeth Rondinelli. “So whatever happens to that plane, I guess happens to us.”

Rondinelli says she and her partner are staying optimistic for their son, even as they check their flight status.

“I’ve never flown on Christmas Eve, so it’s like, what is this like?” explains Rondinelli.

While there are some delays inside the airport, the roads outside were clear, and there was even a Holiday message for those driving along Highway 102.

Many travellers attempted to put these small delays into perspective.

“My wife travelled to India two days ago, and it was hectic at the Toronto airport,” explains Annubhav Khandelwal. “She has a connecting flight, and it was 20,000 people travelling on that day.”

The Airport Authority does recommend a few things to make your trip easier when travelling at this busy time of year. First check your flight status before you leave your house, and make sure you know what you can take in your luggage, including wrapped presents.

A reminder that a little patience can go a very long way.