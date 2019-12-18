GLACE BAY, N.S. -- A holiday turkey drive in Cape Breton has produced some unintended consequences, after becoming a victim of its own success.

The donation of more than 100 turkeys was more than the Glace Bay Food Bank could handle.

"I was hoping to get 25 turkeys and right now it's 103," said Mickey McNeil.

McNeil's drive to help the Glace Bay Food Bank this year has taken on a life of its own.

"I had the stick in the pot and I stirred the broth and all this good stuff came out of it," said McNeil.

The Zamboni driver delivered turkeys and lots of them today.

A P.E.I. couple donated 200 pounds of carrots and turnips earlier this week.

All of it coming in after CTV Atlantic aired a story aired recently about Mickey's milk drive - which raised more than $8,000. "Having P.E.I. come on board with us, it's like two little islands helping each other, but they're helping us more," McNeil said.

"I love Mickey," said Michelle Kalbhenn, the food bank co-ordinator. "Mickey has done way more for us this year beyond anything I can ever think of. I can't thank him enough."

As the turkeys were being delivered Wednesday to the Glace Bay Food Bank, the number of calls pouring in looking for them is increasing and not all of them are positive.

People with families come first. I would give it to a mother, father or child before a single person," said Kalbhenn.

But not everyone is onboard with that policy and Kalbhenn says they've received backlash online from some people who didn't receive a turkey.

She says people who already picked up Christmas orders don't qualify.

"It's actually very heartbreaking just to see the people saying I'm not getting one and this person can't have one," said Kalbhenn.

Kalbhenn says the food bank tries to help out as many people as possible and is thankful for McNeil's donation and hopes he will be continue his fundraising campaign again next year.