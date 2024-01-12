Hollywood stars to take the stage at Halifax’s Neptune Theatre

A pair of Hollywood actors, known for one of the most popular movie franchises of all time, is hitting the stage at Halifax’s Neptune Theatre this month.

The duo first met when they played hobbits Merry and Pippin in the award-winning Lord of the Rings trilogy. Now, two decades later, Billy Boyd and Dominic Monaghan remain best friends in real life.

“(The first time we met) we had a beer and played a game of pool and I said ‘This guy is good.’ Twenty years on, we were playing pool last night,” says Boyd.

“When you do a job that long, two years, we all became very good friends,” adds Monaghan.

“Billy and I, you know we’re both Brits, so we know what it means to have that little type of banter culture where you’re constantly having fun and making each other laugh and we think that’s important.”

Both have successful solo careers, but choose to work as a duo every chance they get.

“When you kind of lean towards having an outlook on life that is positive, it’s refreshing for you to hang out with people who have the same outlook,” says Monaghan.

Neptune Theatre's artistic director Jeremy Webb is pictured with actors Billy Boyd and Dominic Monaghan. (Courtesy: Stoo Metz)

The pair is currently two weeks deep into rehearsals on a production of “Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead.”

“Doing this play, I’ve found I think I like Dom even more. We haven’t actually done a play together in a rehearsal room. It’s actually been really lovely,” says Boyd.

“We’ve done movies together, we’ve done voiceovers together… but this is the first time we’ve spent eight hours a day in a room and that can be quite stressful and pressured and Dom’s totally open to all different ideas and it’s just an actual treat to work with (him).”

“Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead” debuts at Halifax’s Neptune Theatre at the end of the month. The play focuses on two minor characters from Shakespeare’s “Hamlet.”

“It’s two bumbling fools really, trying to explore the great themes of life that, at some point during our existence, you would expect that you might explore yourself,” says Monaghan.

“Who are we? Why are we here? What Happens when we die? Does our death mean anything? Does our life mean anything? And that’s told by two clowns, which I think is profound.”

CTV Atlantic's Katie Kelly interviews Billy Boyd and Dominic Monaghan on Jan. 12, 2024.

Boyd met Neptune's artistic director Jeremy Webb when he was in the region working on a previous project.

“We went for a beer and I said ‘I’ve got this crazy idea, you know we’ve been talking about theatre, well what if you and Dom come to Halifax and we create the show there?’” recalls Webb.

Webb says the existing rapport between Boyd and Monaghan has been great for their characters.

“As you can imagine, those two have such a relationship already,” says Webb.

“Normally when you rehearse a play you bring actors together and we have to develop that kind of friendship and relationship really quickly on day one. Well, they have that, so I don’t have to say ‘Hey guys, go for lunch, get to know each other.’”

The pair says they have enjoyed the time they’ve spent in Halifax so far.

“Billy has been a great travel guide,” says Monaghan.

“We might rent a car maybe one week when we’re starting to feel like we’re really on top of things and drive outside of Halifax and see some more of the countryside.”

“Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead” is at Neptune from Jan. 30 to Feb. 25.

