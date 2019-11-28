HALIFAX -- HALIFAX -- An inquiry into decades of abuse at a Nova Scotia orphanage for black children is calling for the creation of an independent Children and Youth Commission.

However, those who oversaw the four-year inquiry into the Nova Scotia Home for Colored Children say the new provincial body should not follow the model used in other provinces.

Opened in 1921 and closed as an orphanage in 1978, the institution has become a symbol of the province's ongoing struggle with institutional racism and discrimination.

The $4.5-million inquiry, in a final report released today, is recommending the proposed commission adopt a restorative, human-centred approach rather than a traditional advocacy role.

In its 556-page report, which also explores ways to end systemic racism throughout the province, the inquiry calls for a fundamental shift in the way the province's institutions deal with racism and institutionalized abuse.

The inquiry itself used novel restorative principles rather than the adversarial approach taken by more traditional public inquiries.

Its report does not provide a checklist of what to do next, and instead offers a kind of road map for breaking down what it describes as a fragmented approach taken by government departments.

"This is about long-term and sustainable change," said Jennifer Llewellyn, a member of the inquiry and a law professor at Dalhousie University in Halifax.

"This is ongoing work. We've been able to articulate some of the steps forward, but not all of them."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 28, 2019.