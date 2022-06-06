Home grown N.B. family business creates practicality for parents

A busy family life is what led one New Brunswick couple to create colourful kits that simplify shoe shopping for kids.

Maryse Tadros is a doctor and her husband Marc-Andre Tottier-Coupa is a military helicopter pilot, which means their schedules don't often have a steady schedule.

"My daughter came home from daycare with a note that said her shoes are too small please come with a new pair tomorrow," said Dr. Maryse Tadros, founder of Chameleon Shoes.

"And it was like a Wednesday evening and I was pregnant with our third I was single parenting that evening there was no way she is going to get a new pair of shoes and I thought there's got to be a more practical way," she said.

The home grown operation centers on practicality for parents, always having the next size available in sets of six, from newborn to about age five.

"I designed this line of shoes so that it would be gender neutral, they can be passed on from one child to another, we tried a bunch of different models or get shoes that were durable," Tadros said.

As a family of five it was important that they keep the price point economical.

"I wanted them to be affordable that was something I noticed shopping for my kids it's very hard to get a good pair of children's shoes for less than like $60 which is a bit overpriced for shoes that they sometimes only wear for a couple months," she said.

They've already found it making their busy lives easier.

"Our youngest was just out of the orange baby shoes and we already had them on hand and the daycare just said well just transfer him to his red because the orange were getting a little tight and that's it that's all it is, simple,” said Marc-Andre Tottier-Coupal, Tadros’s husband and co-founder.

As a new and growing business, they've already found a way to give back.

"For every ten kits sold we donate a kit to a local daycare or women's shelter,” Tadros said.

Chameleon Shoes are now testing new sandal and sneaker kit options to take the next step in their business.