Home invasion puts two N.B. men in hospital, suspects at-large

Two men in New Brunswick were sent to hospital Friday morning after a home invasion in Lower Durham, N.B., involving three individuals.

Around 8:30 a.m., members of the Keswick RCMP received a report of a home invasion on Lower Durham Road. According to new release from the force, two men were inside their home when three individuals knocked on the door and asked for help with a flat tire. When one of the men opened the door, the individuals forced their way into the home and assaulted both men, say police, adding that an undisclosed amount of money was stolen from the home and the three individuals fled the scene.

The two men, aged 79 and 88, were transported to hospital. Police say the 79-year-old man appeared to have suffered serious injuries from the incident.

The suspects are described as three men. One man appeared to be in his 50s, while another appeared to be in his 30s. Police don’t have an approximate age for the third suspect. The trio were travelling in a black pick-up truck.

Police are asking anyone who lives in the area and may have surveillance footage from Friday morning or who may have more information that could help police identify and locate the three individuals to call Keswick RCMP at 506-357-4300.