Home prices increase in Halifax by more than 3 per cent in second quarter of 2024: report
The aggregate home price in Halifax has increased by 3.7 per cent year-over-year to $513,700 in the second quarter of 2024.
This data was released Thursday in Royal LePage’s Quarter Two 2024 Home Price Update and Market Forecast.
The news comes a month after the long-awaited interest rate cut by the Bank of Canada.
Broken down by housing type, the median sale price of a single-family detached home in Halifax increased just over four per cent year-over-year, currently sitting at $582,500 in the second quarter of 2024, according to the release.
As far as condominiums, Royal LePage says the median price for them increased by two per cent to $412,600 during the same period.
“On the whole, there doesn’t seem to be a sense of urgency among Halifax homebuyers at the moment, as many wait to see how falling interest rates will influence the market. The June interest rate cut by the Bank of Canada did not bring the wave of activity some may have been anticipating,” said Matt Honsberger, broker and owner, with Royal LePage Atlantic.
“The exception to this is the entry-level segment of the market, which remains highly active thanks to first-time homebuyers. High and fast-rising rental costs are pushing many tenants into the resale market sooner than they planned, given that the monthly carrying costs of home ownership are now less than or equal to leasing in some cases.”
Honsberger added that new resale inventory continues to rise from record lows, but remains below historical norms. New developments in areas surrounding downtown Halifax continue to pop up, with a wide variety of housing types being built, adding some much-needed supply to the region.
“If interest rates continue on a downward trajectory and housing affordability improves as a result, we could see a surge in buying and selling activity come the fall,” said Honsberger.
“A boost in transactions will result in upward pressure on home prices, but nothing like the intensity we experienced in recent years when borrowing rates were at all-time lows.”
Over the past few years, real estate throughout the Maritimes has been scorching hot – a trend that hasn’t cooled down.
“Part of that is because we are still a relatively affordable market, but we are seeing a split between the more expensive homes,” said Chandler Haliburton, realtor in Nova Scotia.
“They’re sitting on the market for longer and refusing lower bids. But the entry-price point, which let’s say is $450-thousand and under, that $450K and under price point is still very popular.”
Haliburton said the Bank of Canada rate will need to drop significantly more than 0.25 per cent to see a change in market.
“That would of course increase the consumer buying power and they could buy more homes more easily, or pay more money for those homes.”
Even with the drop in interest rates, there has not been much of a difference in the amount of people buying homes.
“Twenty-five basis points doesn’t really increase the affordability of a home that you’re looking at. It’s going to make it $20-a-month more affordable rather than, you know, a full 200 basis point,” said Honsberger.
Royal LePage is forecasting the aggregate price of a home in Halifax will increase 6.5 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to the same quarter last year. The previous forecast has been revised upward to reflect current market conditions.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'A terrible tragedy': 4 dead in another multiple-fatality B.C. crash
A crash in Keremeos, B.C., Wednesday morning is the latest in a string of fatal collisions, this time claiming the lives of four people, Mounties say.
Trudeau says he still has 'full confidence' in Freeland, but has been talking to Carney
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he continues to have 'full confidence' in Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland, but he's also been talking to Mark Carney about entering federal politics.
'Justice was served today': Winnipeg serial killer Jeremy Skibicki convicted on four counts of first-degree murder
A Manitoba judge has found confessed serial killer Jeremy Skibicki guilty of four counts of first-degree murder, determining he was not suffering from a mental disorder when he ‘mercilessly’ killed four Indigenous women.
BREAKING Benji Gregory, former child star on the '80s sitcom 'ALF,' dies at 46
Former child actor Benji Gregory, who played the young boy on the 1980s television sitcom 'ALF,' has died in suburban Phoenix. He was 46.
'An avoidable tragedy': Calgary woman charged after dog dies in hot car
A Calgary woman is facing charges for the death of her dog, which died after being left in a hot car on Canada Day.
'Swarm of earthquakes' rattle off B.C.'s coast, no tsunami expected
Multiple earthquakes were recorded off B.C.'s coast Thursday morning, but no tsunami is expected.
Shelley Duvall, actress and iconic 'The Shining' heroine, has died
Shelley Duvall, the intrepid, Texas-born movie star whose wide-eyed, winsome presence was a mainstay in the films of Robert Altman and who co-starred in Stanley Kubrick's 'The Shining,' has died. She was 75.
World population is projected to peak at 10.3 billion in 2080s, UN says
The world's population is expected to grow by more than two billion people in the next decades and peak in the 2080s at around 10.3 billion, a new report by the United Nations said Thursday.
Rare genetic mutation turns green frog blue
Scientists in Western Australia have found a tree frog which is bright blue, rather than the usual green, due to a rare genetic mutation.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
'Where is the money at?' Police release video showing response to gunpoint home invasion north of Toronto
Police have released new video footage showing officers responding to an armed home invasion in Vaughan on Christmas Eve.
-
'I was left speechless:' Group of 27 from Ontario win $500K Lotto Max jackpot
A group of 27 colleagues working at a post-secondary institution in Ontario have won a $500,000 Lotto Max draw.
-
Asbestos, malfunctioning heating and a faulty roof: These are the issues that Ontario says are behind the Science Centre closure
The province says keeping the current Ontario Science Centre building open to the public even temporarily would still require the 'immediate closure' of the facility along with an initial investment of $70 million in 'urgent capital repairs' and another $20 to $40 million for 'immediate roof repairs.'
Calgary
-
'An avoidable tragedy': Calgary woman charged after dog dies in hot car
A Calgary woman is facing charges for the death of her dog, which died after being left in a hot car on Canada Day.
-
'I nearly died': WestJet employee and Spice Girls superfan dances with Mel C
A WestJet employee's chance encounter on a recent flight spiced up her life in a big way.
-
Oh Deer! Alberta wildlife facility full of fawns after unintentional deer-nappings
A wildlife rehabilitation facility in southern Alberta is issuing a warning after becoming full of baby deer.
Edmonton
-
Pickled poutine, donut grilled cheese and eel omurice waiting to be eaten at K-Days
K-Days has a reputation to uphold between rides, music and some odd food for attendees to try and this year will be no different.
-
These temperature records were broken across Alberta Wednesday
More than two-dozen record highs were set in Alberta on Wednesday.
-
'That animal is in danger of dying': How to protect pets from summer heat
As many parts of Alberta are setting temperature records, officials are reminding people that pets need protection from the heat too.
Montreal
-
Former Quebec junior hockey players released as they appeal sentences for sex assault
Two former Quebec junior hockey players have been released as they appeal their prison sentences for sexually assaulting a minor at a hotel in June 2021 during a celebration of a Victoriaville Tigres championship win.
-
F1 terrasse fiasco: Montreal fire inspectors reinstated
The Montreal fire service (SIM) inspectors responsible for closing down terrasses on F1 Grand Prix weekend have been reinstated and did not miss a paycheque.
-
McGill University on consequences for students, divesting after pro-Palestinian camp dismantled
McGill University says it hasn't ruled out expelling any students involved in the pro-Palestinian encampment on its campus.
Ottawa
-
Two-vehicle collision seriously injures woman in south Ottawa
Ottawa Paramedic Service says one woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a two-vehicle collision south Ottawa Thursday afternoon.
-
Would-be Ottawa homebuyers remain on the sidelines following interest rate cut, Royal LePage says
Ottawa's real estate market is expected to remain "relatively quiet" through the summer, after the recent interest rate cut by the Bank of Canada did not send would-be homebuyers rushing back into the market, according to Royal LePage.
-
Three youths facing charges after pedestrian struck by pellet-style gun in Pembroke, Ont.
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says three teens will be facing weapon-related charges after a pedestrian was shot by a pellet-style gun fired from a vehicle in Pembroke, Ont. Wednesday evening.
London
-
South Bruce watches as Ignace becomes 'willing host' to nuclear waste project
After more than 10 years of talking, the Township of Ignace in Northern Ontario has decided they are willing to host Canada's most radioactive nuclear waste, forever. The decision was watched closely by the Municipality of South Bruce, the only other community left in the running.
-
Should Stevenson resign after scathing rebuke from provincial watchdog? We asked some police board colleagues.
A strongly-worded warning from the Ontario Civilian Police Commission (OCPC) doesn’t mean Coun. Susan Stevenson should resign from the London Police Service Board (LPSB), according to two of its members.
-
Next court appearance scheduled for youth accused in Holmesville murder
A 13-year-old boy charged with first degree murder made a brief court appearance Thursday. The boy can't be named under Canadian Criminal Law, and remains in custody.
Barrie
-
Evidence disputes delay hearing for Canadian Forces soldier accused of sexual assault
A hearing scheduled for Thursday in the case of a Canadian Forces soldier accused of sexually assaulting a female member at CFB Borden six years ago ultimately didn't proceed as planned.
-
Here's what you need to know about blue-green algae
Some blue-green algae blooms can produce toxins, the health unit warns.
-
Head-on collision in Owen Sound under investigation
Police are investigating a head-on collision in Owen Sound on Wednesday.
Northern Ontario
-
His brother was found dead, his mother was arrested before this baby was found crawling by a highway
A Louisiana sheriff says a one-year-old 'miracle baby' survived two days of sometimes stormy weather before a truck driver spotted him crawling along a roadside the day after his four-year-old brother was found dead and his mother was arrested in Mississippi.
-
Shelley Duvall, actress and iconic 'The Shining' heroine, has died
Shelley Duvall, the intrepid, Texas-born movie star whose wide-eyed, winsome presence was a mainstay in the films of Robert Altman and who co-starred in Stanley Kubrick's 'The Shining,' has died. She was 75.
-
'An avoidable tragedy': Calgary woman charged after dog dies in hot car
A Calgary woman is facing charges for the death of her dog, which died after being left in a hot car on Canada Day.
Kitchener
-
Ontario woman found safe five days after being reported missing
Eugenia 'Jenny' Da Silva, the Brantford, Ont. woman who was reported missing after she failed to return home from work five days ago, has been found safe.
-
Arrest warrant issued for Kitchener, Ont. man after 130 kg of drugs seized
Two people, one from Kitchener and the other from Niagara Falls, are facing charges after more than 11 kilograms of suspected cocaine and 123 kilograms of cannabis were seized from shipping containers.
-
Part of Fischer Hallman Road closed due to erosion
A portion of Fischer Hallman Road North in Waterloo is closed in both directions due to erosion caused by heavy rain.
Windsor
-
Windsor driver sentenced to house arrest for 2019 crash that killed her brother
A Windsor driver has been sentenced to house arrest for a fatal collision that killed her brother in 2019.
-
Sixth suspect charged related to murder of missing Windsor man
Windsor police have charged a sixth suspect related to the murder investigation of a missing Windsor man.
-
Windsor Jewish Federation concerned over University agreement with protestors
The Windsor Jewish Federation expressed disappointment and concern over agreements reached between the University of Windsor and pro-Palestinian protesters.
Winnipeg
-
'Justice was served today': Winnipeg serial killer Jeremy Skibicki convicted on four counts of first-degree murder
A Manitoba judge has found confessed serial killer Jeremy Skibicki guilty of four counts of first-degree murder, determining he was not suffering from a mental disorder when he ‘mercilessly’ killed four Indigenous women.
-
Manitobans, Canadians would support federal fuel tax holiday: Angus Reid poll
Manitobans and Canadians wouldn't be opposed to a federal fuel tax holiday according to new data released by Angus Reid.
-
'We started from really behind the eight ball:' Downtown Winnipeg business flourishes despite COVID-19 pandemic
According to the most recent statistics released by Downtown Winnipeg BIZ, more businesses have closed than opened year after year since the pandemic.
Regina
-
Sask. TikTok star 'Bella Brave' receives outpouring of support after return to hospital
TikTok star Bella "Bella Brave" Thomson, who has shared her medical journey with millions, is once again receiving the public's support after developing a serious infection in her lungs.
-
Saskatchewan under province-wide fire ban in wake of heat wave
The province’s firefighting agency is issuing a province-wide fire ban in the wake of a week-long heat wave, as the hot and dry conditions have contributed to a high fire risk.
-
Pats captain signs 3 year contract with Pittsburgh Penguins
Regina Pats captain Tanner Howe has signed a three year, entry level contract with the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan under province-wide fire ban in wake of heat wave
The province’s firefighting agency is issuing a province-wide fire ban in the wake of a week-long heat wave, as the hot and dry conditions have contributed to a high fire risk.
-
Saskatoon says construction on first bus rapid transit stations begins this summer
Saskatoon city administrators say construction is set to begin on 14 of the first bus rapid transit (BRT) stations this year, and they’re pitching councillors on a name for the service — Link.
-
Two shooting victims refused to give statements, Saskatoon police say
Two men were hospitalized following two separate shooting incidents in Saskatoon on Wednesday.
Vancouver
-
'Swarm of earthquakes' rattle off B.C.'s coast, no tsunami expected
Multiple earthquakes were recorded off B.C.'s coast Thursday morning, but no tsunami is expected.
-
CTV News Vancouver's Michele Brunoro awarded prestigious B.C. journalism fellowship
Veteran CTV News Vancouver reporter and anchor Michele Brunoro has been named as this year's recipient of the prestigious Lieutenant Governor's B.C. Journalism Fellowship.
-
B.C. rejects Bonnie Henry's report backing non-prescribed alternatives to street drugs
A report from B.C.'s provincial health officer recommends the province expand its "safer supply" program to prevent overdoses, including allowing access to alternatives to unregulated drugs without a prescription.
Vancouver Island
-
'Swarm of earthquakes' rattle off B.C.'s coast, no tsunami expected
Multiple earthquakes were recorded off B.C.'s coast Thursday morning, but no tsunami is expected.
-
B.C. rejects Bonnie Henry's report backing non-prescribed alternatives to street drugs
A report from B.C.'s provincial health officer recommends the province expand its "safer supply" program to prevent overdoses, including allowing access to alternatives to unregulated drugs without a prescription.
-
BC United's Michael Lee, once a leadership candidate, won't seek re-election
British Columbia's Opposition BC United is losing another elected member just ahead of the province's fall election.
Kelowna
-
He thought his gnomes were stolen. But then a secret society returned them
A Kelowna, B.C., man says he's always liked gnomes because they have a 'bit of mystery' to them. And he recently got a taste of that whimsy when his garden gnomes disappeared, and came back to him in a peculiar fashion.
-
Kamloops shooting linked to ongoing drug conflict, RCMP say
Mounties in Kamloops have released photos of two suspects and a vehicle believed to have been involved in a shooting last week linked to an "ongoing conflict" between drug traffickers.
-
Staff sick days causing B.C. ER closures during heat wave: health minister
B.C.'s health minister said multiple emergency room closures in the Interior this past weekend were unavoidable due to an above-average number of health-care workers calling in sick.