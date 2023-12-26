ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Home, vehicle damaged by gunfire in North Preston on Christmas Day

    RCMP

    A home and car in North Preston, N.S. were damaged by gunfire early Christmas Day.

    At 1:09 a.m. on December 25th, Halifax RCMP responded to a shooting on Cain Street in North Preston. In a news release issued Tuesday, police say they found a residence and a “nearby parked automobile” were damaged. No one was hurt.

    The HRP/RCMP Guns and Gangs Unit of the Criminal Investigation Division is investigating. Police are asking anyone with information to contact them, or Crime Stoppers.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News