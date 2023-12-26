Home, vehicle damaged by gunfire in North Preston on Christmas Day

A home and car in North Preston, N.S. were damaged by gunfire early Christmas Day.

At 1:09 a.m. on December 25th, Halifax RCMP responded to a shooting on Cain Street in North Preston. In a news release issued Tuesday, police say they found a residence and a “nearby parked automobile” were damaged. No one was hurt.

The HRP/RCMP Guns and Gangs Unit of the Criminal Investigation Division is investigating. Police are asking anyone with information to contact them, or Crime Stoppers.

