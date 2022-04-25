Homecoming: Dartmouth comedian to play show in hometown after years away

It's been nearly 20 years since Nova Scotia's Tracey MacDonald won the American talent show, Star Search.

"I beat out all the American comics. I was the first Canadian to win -– I won 200 grand," says MacDonald.

Winning was great, but one of the best parts for Macdonald was landing an interview with Bruce Frisko.

"I've always hit on Bruce Frisko because he's like the Brad Pitt of Dartmouth," she says.

After the big win, MacDonald left her news crush behind and moved to Hollywood.

"It's been good. I'm still doing stand up for a living. I play the clubs out here. I've put out five albums since I've been here," she says.

But life has thrown some ups and downs her way.

"I went through cancer. I got breast cancer, then I beat it. COVID happened, got it again, beat it again," she says.

As for how she beat the disease twice, she attributes that to her roots.

"I'm from Dartmouth, can't kill us," says MacDonald.

She says the cancer was tough, but she managed to maintain her sense of humor.

"That was definitely a hard time. I did write a lot of jokes about it and I still did comedy when I lost my hair," she says. "My love for Bruce Frisko is also what kept me alive because I was like, 'I need to marry Bruce Frisko.'"

As it turns out, it's nuptial bringing her back to Dartmouth.

"I am coming home because my brother is getting married to this beautiful woman and I was like, 'Okay, I'll do a show, I'm just playing,'" she says.

MacDonald will be playing the Comedy Cove in her hometown on May 20 and 21.

"You can expect to laugh, have lots of drinks and good food, and basically hear what's been going on with me for the last five years. My act is sort of personal," says Macdonald.

MacDonald adds she talks about being from Nova Scotia, saying she thinks it's the whole reason she is a comedian.