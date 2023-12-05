Homeless advocate in Moncton trying to eliminate stigma
Even with a thin blanket of snow on the ground, John Renton still went out picking up needles on Tuesday.
Renton considers the people living on the streets of Moncton his friends and with the help of a few others, he’s trying to make sure everyone in the community is safe.
“Whether it’s due to substances or mental health issues or whatever the cause may be, it doesn’t matter, I know they’re going through a great deal and they need somebody on their side,” said Renton. “Somebody to just listen to them and help them out as best as possible rather than shoot them down and extend the stigma they experience constantly.”
He calls himself a grass roots homeless advocate and works independently.
When he’s not picking up needles, he’s often handing out food.
On the weekends, Renton will make up to 90 sandwiches a day in his downtown apartment.
One day of the week he and other volunteers deliver pizzas to people in need of something to eat.
While searching for needles behind an abandoned home, he delivered a new pair of knitted gloves and a holiday gift to a homeless man.
He’s empathetic because Renton knows what it’s like to be living rough.
“I was semi and short time homeless in Toronto and in Edmonton. It’s not a pleasant experience and I know what these people are going through,” he said,
He’s very visible in the community, everyone seems to know who he is.
Renton also is the administrator for The Ragged People, a Facebook group dedicated to spreading love, dignity and respect by whatever means its members have available.
People who are living on the streets appreciate and respect what he does.
“John is amazing. He is literally one of a kind,” said Dianne Doucet. “There’s not many around like John. From being homeless myself, he is a great person to have around.”
Jesse Perrotta said Renton isn’t trying to fix homelessness in a day, he’s trying to just make sure that the community is safe and ok.
“If I have a bad day, which is probably more than not these days, John holds the ability to change that just by walking past me,” said Perrotta.
Perrotta recalled a scorching hot summer day when Renton handed out freezies.
“The little things that people take for granted like a freezie when it’s 30 degrees out,” said Perrotta. “John wants us to have that so we remember how much fun it can be to sit down after sweating and sit with people and have a conversation and laugh and just forget you may have some problems.”
Renton believes the drug situation in Moncton is out of control.
He doesn’t leave home without a Naloxone opioid overdose kit and said he’s done around 200 resuscitations in the past year and a half.
“Brought every one of them back. None have died on me. But I’ve come across death experiences from overdose. It’s horrible and nasty. I just don’t want to see my friends going through that,” said Renton.
Despite all the positive work, the Good Samaritan admits it’s taking its toll of late.
I’m not sleeping well. It’s catching up to me. The violence that they’re experiencing because of each other and to each other and the drug use with the overdoses. It’s ridiculous how many times I have to run to an emergency,” he said.
Renton thinks he may slow down after the holidays, but there’s no sign of that yet.
For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Two Canadian citizens confirmed dead in Antigua: Global Affairs
Global Affairs Canada has confirmed the death of two Canadian citizens in Antigua and Barbuda, news that comes amid reports from local officials that a woman and child drowned last week at Devil’s Bridge.
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante collapses during press conference
Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante is 'doing well' but will reduce the pace of her activities over the next few days after collapsing during a press conference at City Hall on Tuesday morning.
opinion Tom Mulcair: Poilievre keeps scoring into the Liberals' empty net
In his column for CTVNews.ca, former NDP leader Tom Mulcair says Pierre Poilievre's new 'Housing Hell' video dealt a 'devastating' blow to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Liberals, whose cupboard seems empty of big ideas.
Here is Canada's unseasonably mild December forecast
December is predicted to be unseasonably mild across Canada, thanks to a "moderate-to-strong" El Nino and human-caused warming. Warming and precipitation trends will be stronger in some parts of the country than others, and severe weather is still possible, meteorologists say.
Israel moves into Gaza's second-largest city and intensifies strikes in bloody new phase of the war
Israel said Tuesday that its troops had entered Gaza's second-largest city as intensified bombardment sent streams of ambulances and cars racing to hospitals with wounded and dead Palestinians, including children, in a bloody new phase of the war.
Financial intel agency hands down $7.4M penalty to Royal Bank of Canada
Canada's financial intelligence agency has levied a $7.4-million penalty against the Royal Bank of Canada for non-compliance with anti-money laundering and terrorist financing measures.
2 patients die in ER waiting room of hospital on Montreal's South Shore
An investigation is underway after two people died while waiting in the emergency room at Anna-Laberge Hospital.
U.S. made offer to bring home jailed Americans Paul Whelan and Evan Gershkovich. Russia rejected it
The Biden administration has made a new and significant offer aimed at securing the release of American detainees Paul Whelan and Evan Gershkovich, but Russia has rejected the offer, the State Department said Tuesday.
'Significant increase' in sexual misconduct in the Canadian Armed Forces, Statistics Canada reports
Statistics Canada is reporting a 'significant increase' in rates of sexual misconduct in the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) last year. The report also states instances of sexual assault were more prevalent among women.
Toronto
-
New video shows escaped kangaroo captured and wrangled into police cruiser
New body camera footage released Tuesday shows police capturing an escaped kangaroo in Oshawa, Ont., after it went missing for more than three days.
-
Nearly half of Canada's most generous communities are in Ontario, GoFundMe report
A new report reveals several Ontario cities felt the giving spirit all year round despite record-high inflation, with the province representing nearly half of the country's top 20 most generous communities this year.
-
Toronto won't back down from court fight with Uber: Mayor
Toronto City Hall is preparing to go to court against Uber in a battle over a recent council vote to cap the number of ridesharing licences.
Calgary
-
Calgary firefighters battle Maple Ridge house fire
Calgary firefighters are battling a blaze in the community of Maple Ridge.
-
Grass fire north of Calgary under control; downed power line suspected cause
A grass fire north of Calgary believed to have been caused by a downed power line has been brought under control.
-
Construction delayed on Alberta's new wildlife overpass outside of Banff
The construction of a wildlife overpass along the Trans-Canada Highway has been delayed.
Montreal
-
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante collapses during press conference
Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante is 'doing well' but will reduce the pace of her activities over the next few days after collapsing during a press conference at City Hall on Tuesday morning.
-
2 patients die in ER waiting room of hospital on Montreal's South Shore
An investigation is underway after two people died while waiting in the emergency room at Anna-Laberge Hospital.
-
Half of seniors have not received their COVID-19 booster dose, says Quebec minister
Half of Quebec seniors have not received their most recent COVID-19 vaccine booster dose, Sonia Bélanger, Minister responsible for Seniors, said on Tuesday.
Edmonton
-
'Drop that knife!': Deadly Edmonton police shooting captured on video
The fatal police shooting of a man in downtown Edmonton – including officers repeatedly commanding him to drop a knife – was captured on camera by a member of the public.
-
'I don't feel safe': Riders react to 'violent assault' on LRT after 12-year-olds charged
Transit riders and one city councillor agree safety measures need to be increased again after a 55-year-old woman was violently assaulted at an LRT station last month.
-
'Violent and random': Suspect sought by police after another transit attack in Edmonton
Another random assault near an Edmonton transit station has police asking for help to find the attacker.
Northern Ontario
-
Driver charged after video captures near-miss of head-on collision
A video posted online shows a quick-thinking 24-year-old driver narrowly missing a head-on collision on a northern Ontario highway.
-
Fatal crash on Highway 17 involving horse and buggy, commercial vehicle
The 29-year-old driver of a horse and buggy was killed in a crash with a commercial vehicle on Highway 17 near Iron Bridge on Monday evening, police say.
-
Cherished, 400-pound church bell stolen from Sudbury-area church
A Roman Catholic artifact has been stolen from St. Christopher Catholic Church in Whitefish, a small community west of Sudbury.
London
-
St. Thomas, Ont. attracts another major development, will sit next to Volkswagen plant
It's a 67-acre property at the southeast corner of Highbury Avenue South and Ron McNeil Line, and it's now open for business after being snapped up by Brampton-based Vicano Construction.
-
Nearly 70 victim impact statements expected at Nathaniel Veltman sentencing
As the Crown and the defence discussed legal matters ahead of the sentencing hearing of Nathaniel Veltman, the court heard that 68 victim impact statements are expected to be submitted.
-
Six youths in custody following Woodstock, Ont. 'weapons investigation'
Six youths are in custody after a possible firearm sighting put two Woodstock schools on lockdowns and hold and secures Tuesday afternoon.
Winnipeg
-
'Fiscal mess': Manitoba’s deficit grows to $1.6 billion
Manitoba’s forecasted deficit has reached more than $1.6 billion.
-
Manitoba RCMP bust large illicit cannabis ring; six people facing charges
Six people have been arrested in connection to an RCMP investigation that started in 2021 focused on the trafficking of illegal cannabis.
-
'A little behind schedule': Mild weather pushes back start of seasonal recreation
While some people are welcoming the warm weather Winnipeg has seen and continues to see, those looking forward to the typical frosty forecast may have to wait a little bit longer.
Ottawa
-
Police recover over $70,000 worth of stolen bikes in ByWard Market
The Ottawa Police Service has recovered 56 stolen bikes from the ByWard Market, valued at approximately $71,050.
-
Close to 40 vehicles in Ottawa stolen in one week: OPS
Ottawa Police says close to 40 vehicles were stolen during the last week of November and are reminding drivers to be vigilant.
-
Ottawa Public Health warns of possible tuberculosis exposure at Sacred Heart High School
Ottawa Public Health is warning students, families and staff at a local high school about a risk of exposure to tuberculosis and is recommending testing for those who might have been exposed.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. Mountie accused of murder sometimes slept in same room as his alleged victim, wife says
In her testimony, the wife of a former Saskatchewan RCMP officer painted a picture of a turbulent relationship between the Mountie and the man he's accused of murdering.
-
Emails show Sask. government delayed report of Crown losses before key byelection
The Saskatchewan government prevented the release of an unflattering earnings report from a provincial Crown prior to summer byelections, the opposition NDP alleges.
-
Bill to protect SaskEnergy employees from legal repercussions of not collecting carbon tax passes unanimously
The Saskatchewan government says a bill intended to protect SaskEnergy employees and board members from repercussions of not collecting carbon tax for natural gas home heating passed unanimously on Monday.
Vancouver
-
B.C. man who posed as massage therapist used social media to 'target' women he sexually assaulted, court hears
A B.C. man who sexually assaulted 12 women while posing as a masseur has been sentenced to two years in prison, with the judge describing him as a "calculating, committed, long term, serial sexual predator."
-
More than half of all weapons seizures by CBSA officers this year have been in B.C. and Yukon. Here's why.
The Canada Border Services Agency seized roughly 22,700 weapons in the first 10 months of 2023. More than half of those – 13,400 – were seized in the agency's Pacific Region, which covers B.C. and Yukon.
-
B.C. Review Board orders accused in Chinatown stabbing to remain in custody
The man accused in a triple-stabbing in Vancouver's Chinatown neighbourhood earlier this year has been ordered to remain in custody at a forensic psychiatric hospital.
Regina
-
'It's not a good look': Sask NDP criticize province's mammogram plan due to donations from contracted health provider
The Government of Saskatchewan is facing questions after a subsidiary of a private health firm currently contracted by the province was found to have donated nearly $20,000 to the Saskatchewan Party.
-
Sask. community receives $550,000 to pursue alternative uses for coal
The Government of Saskatchewan has committed $550,000 to the town of Coronach and the Rural Municipality (RM) of Hart Butte to pursue alternative uses for coal.
-
Emails show Sask. government delayed report of Crown losses before key byelection
The Saskatchewan government prevented the release of an unflattering earnings report from a provincial Crown prior to summer byelections, the opposition NDP alleges.
Vancouver Island
-
Volunteers still needed for Nanaimo food bank this holiday season
The Loaves and Fishes food bank in Nanaimo is looking for more volunteers to get through the holiday season.
-
B.C. wrings out after being drenched by atmospheric river
Parts of southwestern British Columbia remain under a rainfall warning as a potent atmospheric river made landfall along the province's coast Monday, bringing ample rain and high winds while disrupting roads and utilities.
-
BBC series Planet Earth does deep dive on B.C. humpback whales
Whale researcher Jackie Hildering and her colleagues never imagined their work on humpbacks would capture the attention of the globe's premier documentary series.