Homeless support centre in Charlottetown 'un-policeable': Police Chief
The Community Outreach Centre in Charlottetown has become a nexus for issues in the city’s downtown.
It services homeless Islanders during the day, and according to police, it’s also the major cause of a 32 per cent increase in calls between 2018 and 2022, mostly for mental health concerns.
"What we're witnessing is, the current location and the services being set up for failure, because it's really become an un-policeable situation,” said Brad MacConnell, Charlottetown Police Services Chief.
Hundreds crowded into a nearby school gymnasium on Tuesday evening for a meeting with police about “crime and safety" concerns. The centre quickly became the hot topic.
Locals complained about trespassing, drug use, thefts, threats, and harassment.
"Everybody knows how bad the centre is and what's happening there," said one resident.
"The police have been at my place three times last week, I don't feel safe," added another resident.
"It’s unbelievable, and I just want to ask you why?"
The chief said the services are required, but the high visibility and easy access is eroding the current location's ability to provide help, so says he thinks it should be moved.
Many broadly supported the police, instead aiming their anger at government.
Police pointed to a 2020 federal directive, which made public prosecutors not pursue personal drug possession cases without a danger to public safety.
“We’ve also heard stories of people being back out into the community after being charged,” said MacConnell. “That’s challenging, because that undermines people’s confidence in the police force when they see people that have just intruded on their private space back in the community.”
The chief committed to zero tolerance for trespassing, but said changes need to be made in the justice system to stop what's happening. He said part of the meeting's purpose was to collect feedback to pass along to government.
For more P.E.I. news visit our dedicated provincial page.
