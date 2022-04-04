Homemade aid: Maritime woman knits items for Ukrainian refugees

A Maritime woman is using her warmest skill and is putting her knitting needles to work to send support to Ukrainian refugees.

"I just would watch the news and I could not imagine if I had to do what these families have had to do -- pick up my life and put it in one suitcase, and carry my children, my animals to safety," said Darlene Shortell-Lawley.

Shortell-Lawley has a history of knitting clothing items for those who may need the extra layer, as she previously made hats for the IWK Health Centre.

Now, Shortell-Lawley and her friends bonded together to knit items, such as blankets and hats, for families who have fled Ukraine.

"We have a total of three boxes and in there, there are 44 outfits, 11 blankets, 326 hats," said Shortell-Lawley.

With the help of a family who fled for Poland, the items will be sent to a centre in Poland that will then ensure they get to refugee camps.

Shortell-Lawley says it is nice to know others are willing to rally around and support Ukrainian families in this time of need.

"Hopefully these get to families and they can see the love that my friends, and my friends-friends put in to making these items or buying the simple clothing for their children," she said.