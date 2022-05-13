Homemade explosive devices seized from home, Moncton man arrested : N.B. RCMP

RCMP says the search led to the seizure of more than half a dozen homemade pipe bombs, as well as components for building additional devices. Police also seized nine unsecured firearms, including several restricted and prohibited weapons and at least one that was loaded, as well as ammunition. RCMP says the search led to the seizure of more than half a dozen homemade pipe bombs, as well as components for building additional devices. Police also seized nine unsecured firearms, including several restricted and prohibited weapons and at least one that was loaded, as well as ammunition.

