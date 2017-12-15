

CTV Atlantic





Police are looking for two men who forced their way into a home in Middle Sackville, N.S., Thursday night.

Nova Scotia RCMP say around 9 p.m., a homeowner responded to a knock at the door and was confronted by two men.

Police say the victim was assaulted and restrained while the men rummaged through the home.

The victim was able to free himself once the suspects fled the scene. He then ran to a neighbour’s home for assistance.

The victim was not hurt, but a number of items were stolen.

Police say officers conductive extensive searches in the area but were unable to find the suspects. Police say one man stands five-foot-five and the other is a bit taller. Both were wearing ski masks at the time of the crime.

Anyone with information on the break-in is asked to contact Halifax RCMP or Crime Stoppers.