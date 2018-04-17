

CTV Atlantic





A lot of Maritimers are spending time getting their backyards ready for gardening season, but one couple in Halifax found something totally unexpected while out working in their backyard.

“My husband was doing some rake up work,” says Cathy Mackenzie. “You know, getting all the leaves and everything out of there, and uncovered it.”

At first she thought it was a toy, and then realized it was a real a grenade with the pin still in it.

Mackenzie immediately sought help.

“A good friend out ours, she’s retired from the army and she definitely suggested that we contact somebody from the military police to come out and look at it,” she explains, “just to be safe.”

Members of the Royal Canadian Navy’s Fleet Diving Unit arrived and determined the grenade wasn’t live.

They it took away for disposal.

“From the photograph you (CTV News) sent me, it appears to be an M2 hand grenade,” says Army Museum Curator Ken Hynes.

Hynes describes an M2 as an American style hand grenade used from the beginning of the Second World War through the Korean War, and in Vietnam.

“They’re very common,” he explains. “It could in fact be one that a Canadian brought home from Korea, because many Canadian units used American grenades in Korea.”

Veterans have been known to bring grenades home from the battlefield as souvenirs after removing the explosive material inside.

Hynes says with Halifax’s long military history, it’s not surprising to know that decommissioned munitions have been found in the city.

“If you find a grenade anywhere, whether you think it’s inert or live, don’t touch it,” advices Hynes. “Call the EOD department of the Halifax Regional Police, or the Fleet Diving Unit, or someone to come and look at it.”

Mackenzie’s relieved the grenade they found was harmless.

Although, as the daughter of a Second World War veteran, she’s a bit sorry it’s gone.

“When I saw it, I actually thought of my father,” she says. “You know, that this is something he would have seen, many times.”

The Mackenzie’s say they will be using a metal detector in their yard from now on, before there’s any more landscaping.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Heidi Petracek.