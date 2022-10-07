Homicide investigation underway in death of Elsipogtog First Nation man: RCMP

The death of an Elsipogtog First Nation man is being investigated as a homicide, says the New Brunswick RCMP.

Around 6 a.m. Friday, the force responded to an altercation at a home on Oak Street on the First Nation.

Police say when officers arrived, they found a man in medical distress who appeared to be suffering stab wounds.

Officers gave the man first aid until paramedics arrived, but RCMP says he died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

Later that day, a 46-year-old man from the First Nation was arrested in the community, say police, adding that a weapon was located and seized.

An autopsy is set to determine the man’s exact cause of death.

The RCMP says it is interested in speaking with “anyone who lives in the area of Oak Street and Graham Road in Elsipogtog First Nation and may have video surveillance footage, or who was driving through those areas between midnight and 9 a.m. on Oct. 7 and may have witnessed anything suspicious or have dash-cam footage.”

The force is asking anyone with information about the incident to call the major crime unit at 1-888-506-7267. Information can also be given anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.