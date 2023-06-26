Homicide investigation underway in Dieppe

Police tape and multiple cruisers surround a house in Dieppe on Monday as the RCMP’s Major Crime Unit investigates a homicide in the city.

Cpl. Stephane Esculier confirmed to CTV News on Monday that officers were called to the Louis Street home around 10 p.m. on Sunday.

A 26-year-old male was found with a gunshot wound and later died in the hospital from his injuries.

Officials say they believe this to be a targeted incident with no threat to public safety. However, they say that at this point no charges have been laid and there is no one in custody in relation to the incident.

The investigation is on-going.

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.