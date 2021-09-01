HALIFAX -- Police in New Brunswick say the suspicious death of a 27-year-old Saint John woman in May is also being investigated as an indignity to a dead human body.

Courtney MacKenzie was found dead at a residence on Victoria Street in the north end on May 11.

Saint John Police Force says homicide has not been ruled out.

"The investigation continues to evolve as investigators are diligently interviewing witnesses, reviewing physical and electronic records, as well as collecting and analyzing forensic evidence," says a new release.

Prior to her death, MacKenzie was previously reported missing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.