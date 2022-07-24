Hope for Wildlife caring for two albino animals
Hope for Wildlife caring for two albino animals
Not one but two albino animals are being cared for at Hope for Wildlife.
A young skunk, thought to be about 8-weeks-old is in much better shape than when he arrived at the centre on July 16.
“He was actually caught on some sticky tape,” says Emma Studley, a member of the medical team at Hope For Wildlife.
It’s the type of trap meant for mice and rats. The people who found him used olive oil to loosen his fur from the tape. Some had to be cut.
The medical staff aren’t sure how long the skunk was there but he was dehydrated and malnourished when he was brought in.
“He needed some fluids and some rehydration,” Studley says. “We had to get him used to formula because we didn’t know when the last time he would’ve been fed was. We started to slowly introduce him to foraging foods.”
The rehab centre also is caring for an albino mink.
“Albinism is a genetic condition. These animals do not produce enough melanin and that results in either white hair, white fur or white feathers,” says the Hope for Wildlife founder, Hope Swinimer.
It’s a condition the team doesn’t see a lot, so caring for two albino animals is a bit of a rarity.
“We usually see it here maybe once a year, maybe once every other year, and we’ve seen it in a lot of different species,” Swinimer says.
Caregivers say the kit is responding well to treatment, as is the mink. Both are expected to make full recoveries.
As for releasing these albino animals, the mink was being kept as a pet and has imprinted on humans so he’ll be used as part of Hope for Wildlife’s education program.
The skunk will be held for a while longer to assess his health. Swinemar says a decision will be made on its future before the fall.
