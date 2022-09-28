Hope for Wildlife rehabilitating birds impacted by Fiona

It has been a busy few days for Hope for Wildlife.

Once Fiona cleared along the Eastern Shore, the calls for wounded wildlife began to come in.

“We are getting dozens of injured birds, and not just seabirds. We are getting flickers, doves, pigeons, and songbirds,” said Hope Swinimer, founder and director of Hope For Wildlife.

In the first 24 hours following the storm, the rescue welcomed 30 birds into their rehabilitation centre. Several birds have also been found with bite marks from cats and dogs.

Due to Fiona’s heavy winds, exhausted birds are resting on roads until they are ready to fly. Until then, Swinimer recommends leaving them be unless they have obvious injuries.

“Throw a towel over it and have your cardboard box ready with a towel at the bottom,” Swinimer said. “Then, gently place the bird in the box.”

Swinimer said to also avoid feeding an injured bird and to call the rescue before scooping up a bird.

“As long as there’s no broken wing, droopy shoulder, blood, bone sticking out, or hobbling, it’s important to give us a call,” she said.

Swinimer encourages residents to keep a close eye on their pets until the birds are well rested and ready to return to flight.