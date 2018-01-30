

CTV Atlantic





Health officials in New Brunswick are reviewing the circumstances surrounding the accidental death of a patient at the Saint John Regional Hospital.

Horizon Health says the patient died Saturday evening due to a “tragic incident.”

Horizon Health says it won’t be releasing any more information about the patient or incident, citing privacy reasons.

Saint John Police say the situation is a hospital matter, and isn’t criminal in nature, so it won’t be investigating.

Horizon Health is reviewing the incident, and the New Brunswick coroner’s office is also investigating.