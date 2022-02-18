Hospitalizations in Nova Scotia stabilize; 66 in a COVID-19 designated unit Friday
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting four new hospital admissions related to COVID-19 on Friday, along with seven discharges.
Currently, there were 66 people in hospital who were admitted due to COVID-19 and are receiving specialized care in a COVID-19 designated unit.
Of the 66 in hospital:
- 11 are in intensive care
- the age range is from zero to 93-years-old
- the median age is 63
- the average length of stay in hospital is 6.3 days
- 62 were admitted during the Omicron wave
The vaccination status of the 66 in hospital is as follows:
- 21 (31.8 per cent) people have had a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine
- 27 (41.0 per cent) are fully vaccinated (two doses)
- 1 (1.5 per cent) is partially vaccinated
- 17 (25.8 per cent) are unvaccinated
There are also two other groups of people in hospital who have COVID-19:
- 128 people who were identified as positive upon arrival at hospital but were admitted for another medical reason, or were admitted for COVID-19 but no longer require specialized care
- 168 people who contracted COVID-19 after being admitted to hospital
Nova Scotia is not reporting any additional deaths related to COVID-19 on Friday.
VACCINE UPDATE
As of Thursday, 2,196,425 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.
Of those, 91.7 per cent of Nova Scotians have received their first dose, and 86 per cent have received their second dose.
As well, 61.3 per cent of Nova Scotians 18 and older have received a booster dose, and one per cent have booked a booster dose appointment.
Public health says as of Friday, less than 10 per cent of Nova Scotians are unvaccinated.
CASES AND TESTING
On Thursday, Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) labs completed 2,314 tests. An additional 320 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 are being reported.
Of those cases:
- 110 are in the Central Zone
- 64 are in the Eastern Zone
- 62 are in the Northern Zone
- 84 are in the Western Zone
As of Thursday, Nova Scotia estimates there to be 2,439 active cases of COVID-19.
OUTBREAK UPDATE
A new COVID-19 outbreak is being reported in a ward at Sutherland Harris Memorial Hospital in Pictou, N.S., where fewer than five patients have tested positive.
STATE OF EMERGENCY RENEWED
Nova Scotia's state of emergency, which was originally declared on March 22, 2020, has been extended to March 6.
Atlantic Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Police make at least 70 arrests in Ottawa, say operation to run '24 hours a day' if needed
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Police make at least 70 arrests in Ottawa, say operation to run '24 hours a day' if needed
Large groups of police officers are moving in on protesters in downtown Ottawa and making arrests, including high profile organizers Tamara Lich, Chris Barber and Pat King, during an intense clash with the demonstrators who have so far refused to leave the area.
BREAKING | Live updates: Police move in on Ottawa protesters
Police are ramping up their operations in Ottawa, making arrests and squaring off with the protesters who have been encamped in the downtown core for weeks.
Biden 'convinced' Putin's decided to further invade Ukraine
U.S. President Joe Biden said Friday he's 'convinced' that Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to launch a further invasion in Ukraine, saying he has 'reason to believe' it will occur in the 'coming days' and will include an assault on its capital, Kyiv.
Here's what we know about the police operation to end the 'Freedom Convoy' occupation
Ottawa police have arrested 70 people and towed 21 trucks so far as they work to retake downtown streets from the 'Freedom Convoy' protest.
Checkpoints near border as B.C. RCMP prepare for Lower Mainland-bound convoy
The RCMP has set up checkpoints in Surrey, B.C., as police prepare to deal with another protest convoy of big rigs and passenger vehicles making its way from the Interior to the Lower Mainland.
Judge extends injunction barring protesters at Ambassador Bridge indefinitely
An Ontario judge has extended the injunction to stop blockades from forming at the Ambassador Bridge international border crossing.
WATCH LIVE | House of Commons cancels sitting as police confront protesters
Ottawa police say officers have begun making more arrests of anti-vaccine mandate protesters who have occupied the city's downtown core for weeks.
It's been 3 years since this Canadian woman was arrested in Syria. She may never leave.
It is three years since Canadian Kimberly Polman was arrested by Kurdish fighters in northeastern Syria and sent to a detention camp for her alleged association with ISIS. She went there -- stupidly, she admits -- and is now paying for it with a loss of her freedom. And the real prospect of dying there. 'Mentally, I’ve gone downhill, especially the last year,' she told CTV National News’ Paul Workman in an interview.
Ford says he'll follow top doctor's advice on lifting Ontario's mask mandates which could come by mid-March
Premier Doug Ford’s decision on whether or not to lift mask mandates in public places in Ontario will be based on the advice of the province’s top doctor, who said that the recommendation could come as soon as mid-March.
Toronto
-
Ford says he'll follow top doctor's advice on lifting Ontario's mask mandates which could come by mid-March
Premier Doug Ford’s decision on whether or not to lift mask mandates in public places in Ontario will be based on the advice of the province’s top doctor, who said that the recommendation could come as soon as mid-March.
-
TABLE TALK
TABLE TALK | Toronto teacher takes on doughnut making to revive the classics
At the Country Style coffee and donut shop near Pearson Airport, Chanel Warshafsky sat at a picnic bench with her father, honey dip doughnut in hand, and watched the planes fly by.
-
Suspect charged in deadly shooting at North York home
Toronto police have charged a suspect with second-degree murder after a 33-year-old-man was fatally shot at home in North York on Thursday afternoon.
Calgary
-
Hearings for accused in Coutts border blockade pushed to March
Four Alberta men, accused of plotting to kill Mounties during the Coutts border blockade, will have their hearings next month.
-
Law Society of Alberta reviewing conduct of Tyler Shandro while minister of health
The Law Society of Alberta will hold a hearing to decide if former health minister Tyler Shandro breached its code of conduct.
-
Major crimes, arson units investigate Calgary house fire death, considered suspicious
The death of a person found deceased at a southeast Calgary house fire on Friday is considered suspicious, police said.
Montreal
-
Liberal MNA calls for full ban on humiliating 'weigh-ins' at CEGEP; minister refuses
A Liberal MNA is calling for the Quebec government to ban the practice of weighing students in CEGEP, saying students have reported recent experiences that are humiliating and can harm those with an eating disorder.
-
Air Canada CEO demands eased travel rules as bookings grow after Omicron takes a toll
Air Canada topped expectations as it bled less cash in its latest quarter, a sign the airline's underlying recovery remains on course despite the blow to holiday travel caused by the Omicron variant.
-
Strike, pressure tactics planned in Quebec's community sector next week
There will be a strike or pressure tactics affecting several hundred community groups across Quebec from Monday to Thursday.
Edmonton
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Police make at least 70 arrests in Ottawa, say operation to run '24 hours a day' if needed
Large groups of police officers are moving in on protesters in downtown Ottawa and making arrests, including high profile organizers Tamara Lich, Chris Barber and Pat King, during an intense clash with the demonstrators who have so far refused to leave the area.
-
Law Society of Alberta reviewing conduct of Tyler Shandro while minister of health
The Law Society of Alberta will hold a hearing to decide if former health minister Tyler Shandro breached its code of conduct.
-
3 charged with 2nd-degree murder of Edmonton man
Four people have been charged in the death of an Edmonton man who was reported missing before his body was found northwest of the capital city.
Northern Ontario
-
Sault health care group CEO leaving after trucker convoy donation revealed
One of Sault Ste. Marie's largest health care organizations has announced its president and chief executive officer, Alex Lambert, is leaving his post. This comes after it was revealed Lambert made a donation to the trucker convoy in Ottawa.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ottawa police arrest 70 people as officers move to clear convoy protest
Ottawa police have made 70 arrests in their efforts to clear the 'Freedom Convoy' protests from downtown streets.
-
Ford says he'll follow top doctor's advice on lifting Ontario's mask mandates which could come by mid-March
Premier Doug Ford’s decision on whether or not to lift mask mandates in public places in Ontario will be based on the advice of the province’s top doctor, who said that the recommendation could come as soon as mid-March.
London
-
2 new COID-related deaths reported by MLHU on Friday
Two new deaths related to COVID-19 are being reported by the Middlesex-London Health Unit.
-
Ford says he'll follow top doctor's advice on lifting Ontario's mask mandates which could come by mid-March
Premier Doug Ford’s decision on whether or not to lift mask mandates in public places in Ontario will be based on the advice of the province’s top doctor, who said that the recommendation could come as soon as mid-March.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Police make at least 70 arrests in Ottawa, say operation to run '24 hours a day' if needed
Large groups of police officers are moving in on protesters in downtown Ottawa and making arrests, including high profile organizers Tamara Lich, Chris Barber and Pat King, during an intense clash with the demonstrators who have so far refused to leave the area.
Winnipeg
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Police make at least 70 arrests in Ottawa, say operation to run '24 hours a day' if needed
Large groups of police officers are moving in on protesters in downtown Ottawa and making arrests, including high profile organizers Tamara Lich, Chris Barber and Pat King, during an intense clash with the demonstrators who have so far refused to leave the area.
-
Wrong direction crash results in one death, serious injuries: Manitoba RCMP
A multi-vehicle crash on Highway 7 involving a truck travelling in the wrong lane has resulted in the death of a 64-year-old man, and sent five people to hospital with serious injuries.
-
Manitoba predicts risk of spring flooding in most southern basins
Manitoba’s Hydrologic Forecast Centre is predicting the risk of spring flooding in most southern Manitoba basins.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ottawa police arrest 70 people as officers move to clear convoy protest
Ottawa police have made 70 arrests in their efforts to clear the 'Freedom Convoy' protests from downtown streets.
-
Ottawa commuters slowed by 'secured area' checkpoints, highway off-ramp closures
Approximately 100 checkpoints have been set up on roads in an area from the Queensway to Wellington Street and Bronson Avenue to the Rideau Canal.
-
Here's what we know about the police operation to end the 'Freedom Convoy' occupation
Ottawa police have arrested 70 people and towed 21 trucks so far as they work to retake downtown streets from the 'Freedom Convoy' protest.
Saskatoon
-
Public Complaints Commission finds no wrongdoing by Saskatoon police officers in Evan Penner arrest
The Public Complaints Commission (PCC) investigation into the July 4th 2020 incident between SPS and Evan Penner shows no improper conduct by the officers involved.
-
Ryan Meili stepping down as leader of the Saskatchewan NDP
Ryan Meili has announced he is stepping down as the leader of the Saskatchewan NDP.
-
42 COVID-19 deaths reported in Sask. last week
Saskatchewan reported 42 new COVID-19 deaths over the week of Feb. 6-12, in its second weekly epidemiology update.
Vancouver
-
$20K raised in less than a day to help care for 3 kittens found in DTES dumpster last week, SPCA says
Tens of thousands of dollars have been raised in just a few hours to help pay the medical bills of a trio of kittens found in a box in a Vancouver dumpster last week.
-
Surrey mayor receives 'dishonourable mention' from Code of Silence Awards
The decision to ban seven seniors from Surrey city council meetings has earned Mayor Doug McCallum and four councillors a "dishonourable mention" from the annual Code of Silence Awards.
-
Possible 'cannibalistic behaviour' of sturgeon a 'big concern' for health of B.C.'s Fraser River: conservation group
A conservation group says it's concerned about the health of B.C.'s Fraser River after a large white sturgeon was spotted with a smaller sturgeon in its mouth earlier this month.
Regina
-
Ryan Meili stepping down as leader of the Saskatchewan NDP
Ryan Meili has announced he is stepping down as the leader of the Saskatchewan NDP.
-
Improving northern Sask. health care, return to normalcy a priority for new Athabasca MLA
Newly elected Saskatchewan Party MLA Jim Lemaigre said he is focused on improving health care in Saskatchewan’s northwest and helping communities return to normalcy, in an introductory press conference Friday.
-
Winter road conditions lead to 12 collisions in Regina
Winter conditions, like ice and snow, are being blamed for a dozen collisions along Ring Road Friday morning.
Vancouver Island
-
RCMP release new details on missing father and daughter from Duncan, B.C.
Police are still searching for a missing father and daughter from Duncan, B.C., who were reported missing after the father failed to hand over his daughter to her mother under a joint custody court order.
-
NEW
NEW | Canadian warships to renew drug-trafficking operation in South and Central America
The Canadian navy is renewing its drug-interdiction efforts in South and Central America, with approximately 80 sailors set to deploy from Canadian Forces Base Esquimalt, B.C., on Monday.
-
Wage increases, bursaries and courses planned for B.C. childhood educators
The B.C. government has announced its plans for nearly $50 million in federal funding that will be used to train, recruit and retain more early childhood educators.