Hospitalizations in Nova Scotia stabilize; 66 in a COVID-19 designated unit Friday

Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting four new hospital admissions related to COVID-19 on Friday, along with seven discharges.

Currently, there were 66 people in hospital who were admitted due to COVID-19 and are receiving specialized care in a COVID-19 designated unit.

Of the 66 in hospital:

11 are in intensive care

the age range is from zero to 93-years-old

the median age is 63

the average length of stay in hospital is 6.3 days

62 were admitted during the Omicron wave

The vaccination status of the 66 in hospital is as follows:

21 (31.8 per cent) people have had a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine

27 (41.0 per cent) are fully vaccinated (two doses)

1 (1.5 per cent) is partially vaccinated

17 (25.8 per cent) are unvaccinated

There are also two other groups of people in hospital who have COVID-19:

128 people who were identified as positive upon arrival at hospital but were admitted for another medical reason, or were admitted for COVID-19 but no longer require specialized care

168 people who contracted COVID-19 after being admitted to hospital

Nova Scotia is not reporting any additional deaths related to COVID-19 on Friday.

VACCINE UPDATE

As of Thursday, 2,196,425 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

Of those, 91.7 per cent of Nova Scotians have received their first dose, and 86 per cent have received their second dose.

As well, 61.3 per cent of Nova Scotians 18 and older have received a booster dose, and one per cent have booked a booster dose appointment.

Public health says as of Friday, less than 10 per cent of Nova Scotians are unvaccinated.

CASES AND TESTING

On Thursday, Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) labs completed 2,314 tests. An additional 320 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 are being reported.

Of those cases:

110 are in the Central Zone

64 are in the Eastern Zone

62 are in the Northern Zone

84 are in the Western Zone

As of Thursday, Nova Scotia estimates there to be 2,439 active cases of COVID-19.

OUTBREAK UPDATE

A new COVID-19 outbreak is being reported in a ward at Sutherland Harris Memorial Hospital in Pictou, N.S., where fewer than five patients have tested positive.

STATE OF EMERGENCY RENEWED

Nova Scotia's state of emergency, which was originally declared on March 22, 2020, has been extended to March 6.