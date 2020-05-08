HALIFAX -- Two hospitals in Nova Scotia went into lockdown Friday morning.

The Colchester East Hants Health Centre in Truro, N.S., went into lockdown Friday morning, after police received a request to secure the facility.

Truro Police Chief Dave MacNeil told Big Dog Radio that police received a request from the emergency department to attend and secure the facility around 6 a.m. Friday.

MacNeil said the lockdown is a precautionary measure related to an incident in the Halifax area, and there is nothing to suggest a current threat to the Truro-area community.

Later that morning, the Halifax Infirmary emergency department also went into lockdown.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority says it can’t say why either hospital went into lockdown, other than it’s a measure to "protect the safety of patients, visitors and staff."

Patients are still allowed in, but access is controlled.

In an email to CTV News, NSHA spokesperson Carla Adams said it isn't believed that the two lockdowns were connected.

Details on the Halifax incident have not been disclosed at this time.