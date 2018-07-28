

CTV Atlantic





It was another day of oppressive heat and humidity across the Maritimes, with humidex-values into the 30’s through much of the region.

While some were enjoying an ideal bungalow day, others spent the day looking for a relief.

That includes clients of a soup kitchen in Sydney, some of whom have nowhere else to go to get out of the sun.

“They come in a lot, just to get out of the heat,” says Barbara Clements, a volunteer at Loaves and Fishes Soup Kitchen. “Even if they have a place to go, most of the time it’s not air conditioned, so they come in here and stay for two or three hours sometimes.”

If you’re not in a bigger city with air conditioned shopping malls, indoor options can be limited.

“The library sometimes, but it doesn’t have air conditioning- they’ll let you go, but at a certain time they say ‘Okay, we have to close early, because it’s too hot inside,” says Jimmy, a client of Loaves and Fishes.

Also at risk are those working outside during these hot days.

Some firefighters in Sydney had to be treated for heat exhaustion while responding to a house fire earlier this week.

“We had a fire and we had a couple of guys actually. They didn’t end up in the hospital, but we had to have paramedics take a look at them,” says Acting Platoon Chief Ray Abbass of the Sydney Fire Department.

From one island to another, where things were even more sultry.

Much of Prince Edward Island was under a heat warning Saturday, with humidex values reaching the mid 30’s.

And there doesn’t seem to be much relief in sight. The long range forecast for Sydney calls for temperatures of at least high 20’s for all of this coming week, and into next weekend.

From children, to seniors, those who are most vulnerable were retreating to the shade, and slugging back the water.

“It’s pretty easy to overexert yourself. You might not think you’re working as hard as you are, but with the heat, you don’t really have to be working too hard to overexert yourself,” says Abbass.

“It’s okay, I’m not complaining. Because here, the winter time is too long!” says Jimmy.

So while some say to enjoy this unreasonably warm weather while it lasts, others consider this kind of heat and humidity to be too much of a good thing.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Ryan MacDonald.