HALIFAX -- It’s not often that we see the country bookended by heat warnings but that’s the situation starting off this week.

Heat warnings are in effect for both western and eastern Canada. They are most widespread in the west where a new all time record high temperature of 46.6 C was recorded on Sunday at Lytton, BC.

It is entirely possible that the record may be broken again Monday.

The record setting heat is a result of a ridge in the jet stream accompanied by a strong high pressure system. The combination is sometimes referred to as a "heat dome" with the high pressure system acting as the “dome” trapping in the hot weather day after day.

In the Maritimes, we have heat warnings issued for parts of New Brunswick and southwestern Nova Scotia. It's calling for humidex values (feels like with temperatures and humidity) of 36 C to 40 C Monday and Tuesday.

The setup is a bit different compared to western Canada as the hot and humid weather is mostly a result of being stuck between high pressure to our south and a slow moving front to our north. This is moving warm and humid air up out of the southeastern U.S. and into our region.

The heat won’t be uniform across the Maritimes. Communities on the coast will generally be more temperate, and Cape Breton looks to cool on Tuesday with highs in the high-teens and low-20s.

Hot and humid conditions create a risk of thunderstorms.

Both Monday and Tuesday, scattered showers and thunderstorms may pop up in the Maritimes. The period of the day at greatest risk for the thunderstorms is late afternoon through evening.

A widespread cooling of temperatures comes Thursday into Friday. During that time the slow moving weather front finally looks like it will sink south and across us.

The downside to this forecast is that cloudier, showery weather looks likely for Thursday (Canada Day) and possibly Friday, as well.

On the other hand, it's likely some will welcome any rain we can get and the coinciding cooler weather.

A slow moving weather front slips south across the Maritimes Thursday into Friday. The system will bring cloudy, showery weather and cool temperatures region-wide.