After a June that saw late frost and even some snow in the Maritimes, it may have seemed like the summer heat would never arrive. Then came July, and with it, abnormally hot and dry weather.

A combination of the jet stream taking a persistent position to the north of the Maritimes, along with the development of a very strong Bermuda high that flushed warm, humid air up the eastern seaboard, allowed temperatures to soar and, more often than not, the sun to shine.

By the end of the month most locations in the region finished with mean daily temperatures exceeding the 30-year climate normal by near or just above 2 degrees. While that doesn’t sound like much, remember that is a deviation from daily temperature averaged out over an entire month - certainly more than enough to say this July was a scorcher.

While the heat was welcomed by many, others found the conditions uncomfortable and even difficult to contend with. The hot temperatures in combination with high levels of humidity saw heat warnings issued for large areas of the Maritimes for prolonged periods of time throughout the month.

There was another factor to consider for the month and that was rain, or lack thereof. At halfway through July, most weather stations were reporting much less than half the climate normal rainfall for the month. During the second half of the month a series of downpours and thunderstorms brought some sites up closer to normal. The issue with downpours and thunderstorms, though, is that they are very hit-and-miss by nature and so many other areas finished July well below the typically-expected rainfall.

Additionally, the heavy rain produced by downpours and thunderstorms tends to runoff quicker with not as much time to soak in and recharge ground water levels. Due to that, the numbers can be a bit deceiving with even areas close to the July normal needing another soaking rain or two.

What’s ahead for the remainder of summer? All signs point to continuing heat for at least the first few weeks of August. In the long range, climate prediction models run by Environment and Climate Change Canada call for above normal temperatures for most of the Maritimes from August to October, with the exception of near-normal temperatures for central and northern New Brunswick. Those same predictions call for near normal amounts of rain through the same period.