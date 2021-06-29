WINDSOR JUNCTION, N.S. -- As an avid gardener for more than 20 years, Sherry Johnson is busy these days trying to keep her expansive property watered.

She has all kinds of tools to get the job done, from traditional watering cans to special "sprinkling" hoses.

"It’s a full-time job," she chuckles. "My evening hobby."

Johnson does all her water from the municipal water supply, likely part of the reason the utility says it’s had a four per cent increase in water usage in the Halifax area over the past four days.

"The more gardens you get, the more you notice how dry it is, "Johnson says.

The folks at Bloom Greenhouse in Hammonds Plains, N.S. also know a thing or two about watering plants in this hot, humid weather.

Part of the challenge, says owner Cathy Oulton, is making sure plants have just the right amount of hydration, but not too much.

“On a day like today when it's humid, the plants are using up their water and perspiring a little bit,” says Oulton. “You just have to keep an eye on it, because you don't want to overwater when it's humid like this.”

Humidity can lead to aesthetic issues with some plants as well, such as petunias.

“Can you see these little dots?” she asked, pointing to white specks on a bloom.

"That’s actually botrytis, which is a blight, but it does go away as soon as the humidity settles a little bit, so all they need is a little more airflow."

It takes one dedicated staff member all day to water everything on site.

The greenhouse has its own water supply - a pond, a well, and an automatic irrigation system for nighttime watering.

For apple growers in Nova Scotia, this stretch of weather is a positive.

"The heat and humidity is actually good at this time of year for us," says Peter Eisses, a grower in Billstown, N.S. and president of the Nova Scotia Fruit Growers’ Association.

Eisess says the warmer temperatures could yield bigger apples come harvest time.

But if the mercury shoots past 30 C for an extended period, that would be a concern.

"At a certain point…the trees do stop growing," he says. "They kind of protect themselves from the heat. We don’t want too much of that."

Meanwhile, the same heat that is bringing swimmers to Nova Scotia beaches, is also good weather for growing harmful bacteria.

That bacteria is the reason four beaches in the province, including three in the Halifax area, are closed.

"A lot of people would be on the shorelines where it’s more shallow," says Emma Wattie, the city’s water resources specialist. "And it doesn’t take as much heat for that shallow water to heat up."

"So, it’s more likely to see bacteria grow [in those conditions] than it would in cooler weather," she adds.

Something else that grows during hot, humid conditions is power consumption.

Nova Scotia Power says it typically sees a 15 to 20 per cent increase in demand in the middle of the day on hot, humid days, compared to days with average temperatures.

The utility says the increase is mostly attributed to heat pumps