MOUNT PEARL, N.L. -- An early morning fire has destroyed a hotel in Mount Pearl, N.L., just days after another fire on Christmas Day damaged the kitchen area of the business.

Crews from three stations of the St. John's Regional Fire Department responded to the blaze at the Hotel Mount Pearl around 5 a.m. Saturday.

Platoon Chief Dean Foley says it appears the blaze started in the kitchen area and quickly spread to the rest of the structure. He says crews took a defensive attack because the intense flames kept firefighters from entering the building. Foley says snow and a low cloud ceiling complicated matters by keeping thick smoke in the neighbourhood. He says a number of employees had been in the building but were all out safely when firefighters arrived.

So far there's no word on a cause, and Foley says the scene will be turned over to police for investigation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 28, 2019.