House fire displaces family of five in Nashwaak Bridge, N.B.
CTV Atlantic Published Sunday, January 17, 2021 11:55AM AST
According to the Canadian Red Cross, no injuries were reported.
HALIFAX -- A family of five has been displaced following a house fire in Nashwaak Bridge, New Brunswick, on Saturday afternoon.
On Saturday, a fire heavily damaged a house on Clary Hill Road, home to a couple and their three sons.
Canadian Red Cross volunteers have assisted the family with emergency lodging, meals and purchases, such as food, winter clothing and other essential needs.