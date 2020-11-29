Advertisement
House fire displaces four in Coldbrook, N.S.
CTV Atlantic Published Sunday, November 29, 2020 11:24AM AST
HALIFAX -- Four people have been displaced following a house fire on Sunday morning in Coldbrook, Nova Scotia.
According to the Canadian Red Cross, the fire was reported shortly after 4 a.m. at a residence on Princess Drive.
No injuries were reported.
Meanwhile, Canadian Red Cross volunteers are assisting two women, as well as the nephew and son of one of the women, with emergency lodging and purchases.