House fire displaces two people in rural P.E.I.
A house fire in a rural Prince Edward Island community roughly 40 kilometres northwest of Summerside has left two people without a home.
The fire, which broke out Saturday around 1:30 a.m. along Rafferty Road, caused heavy damage to an older wood-frame house in Portage, P.E.I.
A Saturday news release from the Canadian Red Cross says no injuries were reported in the fire and volunteers are assisting the elderly couple with emergency lodging and essentials like clothing and food.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
A patient in an Ontario hospital told doctors they wanted to die. Hours later, they fell to their death
The morning before Amos fell to their death, at least three medical professionals in Toronto noted they expressed an intention to die.
Lake-effect storm dumps several feet in NY; more expected
A massive storm dumped several feet of snow in the areas ringing Lake Erie and Lake Ontario, causing at least three deaths, forcing an NFL game to be moved and creating gridlock as tractor-trailers detoured onto smaller roads to avoid a closure of part of Interstate 90 in western New York.
Meteor over Ontario caught by 'global asteroid warning' startles some with loud bang
Videos captured in southern Ontario show the moment a meteor flew across the night sky early Saturday morning.
What are the symptoms of long COVID? Canadians suffering share their experiences
According to Health Canada, there are more than 100 symptoms associated with long COVID, or post-COVID condition. On opposite sides of the country, two women suffering from different symptoms have experienced the same impacts to their quality of life over the past 11 months. CTVNews.ca brings you their stories.
Tips for a first-time car buyer with a stretched budget
Buying your first car can be as exciting as it is daunting. Whether you’re buying a car off the lot from a dealership or purchasing a car in a private sale, contributor Christopher Liew shares in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca a few basic tips that you should always keep in mind.
In pictures: Buffalo, N.Y. and parts of Ontario buried under snow
CTVNews.ca has compiled photos capturing the massive snowfall that walloped Buffalo, N.Y. and Ontario’s Niagara region, as a dangerous lake-effect snowstorm travels across.
After months of tension and turmoil, Green Party set to announce new leader
The Green Party is set to announce its new leader — or leaders — today, with six names on the ranked ballot, including two joint tickets.
Human rights organizations criticize controversial statements from FIFA president
On the eve of the 2022 World Cup, FIFA president Gianni Infantino held nothing back when denouncing the criticisms towards Qatar in a press conference on Saturday. But various human rights organizations are unimpressed with his controversial statements.
W5 Investigates | North Bay father continues search for son who disappeared 10 years ago
Twenty-year-old Luke Joly-Durocher seemingly vanished without a trace in 2011 after a night out with friends in North Bay, Ont. On Saturday at 7 p.m., CTV W5 investigates the cold case more than a decade later.
Toronto
-
A patient in an Ontario hospital told doctors they wanted to die. Hours later, they fell to their death
The morning before Amos fell to their death, at least three medical professionals in Toronto noted they expressed an intention to die.
-
Lake-effect storm could bring up to 50cm of snow to parts of southern Ontario Saturday night
A lake-effect storm continues to move through the province Saturday with winds pushing snow squalls into parts of southern Ontario.
-
Officials share new details into Hamilton house fire that sent family of 15 to hospital
Investigators have released new details about a house fire in Hamilton that sent a family of 15 to the hospital on Friday evening, including a two-year-old boy who remains in life-threatening condition.
Calgary
-
Calgarians feeling charitable at food bank events even as food insecurity increases
Calgarians showed all sorts of generosity Saturday as multiple food bank events were held across the city.
-
Canadian blind hockey hosts western regional tournament in Calgary
More than 40 visually impaired hockey players from across Canada, the United States, and as far as England dropped the puck in Calgary this weekend for the 2022 Regional Blind Hockey Tournament.
-
Indigenous market and art showcase takes over Beltine this weekend
Indigenous innovation, culture and fashion will be on display in downtown Calgary this weekend at the Four Winds Indigenous Showcase and Market.
Montreal
-
Montreal Santa Claus Parade returns with drag queen Barbada as Star Fairy
Father Christmas will once again ride his sleigh through downtown Montreal on Saturday, after a two-year absence due to health restrictions. His return will be marked by a touch of extravagance with the presence of drag queen Barbada from Barbados, who will slip into the shoes of the Star Fairy for the first time.
-
P.E.I. woman scrambles to save beloved horse from Quebec slaughterhouse
Tyra Perry sat bolt upright in her bed early on Nov. 4. She says her hands shook as she held her phone and read the message: Mittcent Vangogh, the gentle racehorse she had grown to love, was being taken to a slaughterhouse.
-
NDP has its sights set on federal minister Steven Guilbeault's Montreal seat
The New Democratic Party (NDP) will launch explicit and direct attacks this weekend on Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault, the member of Parliament for the Montreal riding of Laurier--Sainte-Marie, making it "their priority" to take his seat in the next election.
Edmonton
-
Métis Market held in Edmonton to celebrate Métis Week
Métis artists of all kinds gathered at Kingsway Mall on Saturday to show off their creations.
-
'It's really sharp': Edmonton Oil Kings unveil new alternate jersey
The Edmonton Oil Kings unveiled a new alternate jersey on Friday night during their game against the Brandon Wheat Kings.
-
Wranglers earn 5-1 win in first end of back-to-back contests against Bakersfield
The Calgary Wranglers defeated the Bakersfield Condors in a game played Friday night in southern California.
Northern Ontario
-
W5 Investigates
W5 Investigates | North Bay father continues search for son who disappeared 10 years ago
Twenty-year-old Luke Joly-Durocher seemingly vanished without a trace in 2011 after a night out with friends in North Bay, Ont. On Saturday at 7 p.m., CTV W5 investigates the cold case more than a decade later.
-
Snow squall warnings issued for much of the northeast; travel not advised
A snow squall warning was issued Saturday for much of the northeast along with winter travel advisories in several regions.
-
Ontario warns residents of text scam offering one-time payment
Ontario’s Ministry of Energy is warning residents of a scam circulating over text in which recipients are offered a one-time government payment.
London
-
Winter weather leaves its mark in midwestern Ontario
Winter has arrived with a fury in midwestern Ontario. Snow squalls disrupted travel across the region on Saturday, as cold air crossing Lake Huron was fueled by warm water. Streamers slammed many communities across southern Ontario, but residents in Grey-Bruce appeared to have received the worst of it.
-
Wingham emergency department closure extended until Sunday night
Citing “ongoing healthcare staff shortages," the closure of the emergency department at Wingham’s hospital has been extended, and will now be closed for a full 36 hours, and is set to reopen at 7 p.m. on Sunday.
-
Lane restrictions on Wonderland Road to begin Monday evening
One of London, Ont.’s busiest roads is about to get a little busier starting next Monday, as evening and overnight lane restrictions on Wonderland Road will be in place for two weeks as crews install a sign system on a CN Rail overpass.
Winnipeg
-
LIVE NOW
LIVE NOW | Santa Claus Parade returns to Winnipeg this weekend
The Manitoba Hydro Santa Claus Parade, which dates back to 1909, is returning for the first time since 2019 to Winnipeg streets.
-
'This is what Manitoba's all about': Blue Bomber fans descend on Regina for 109th Grey Cup
Winnipeg Blue Bomber fans are descending on Regina this weekend to celebrate their favourite football team, as the Bombers look for a three-peat victory as Grey Cup champions.
-
Influenza activity increasing in Manitoba: province
Numbers show that influenza activity is climbing in Manitoba, with the province saying the test positivity rate for Influenza A during the week of Nov. 6 to 12, was 7.4 per cent.
Ottawa
-
WINTER WEATHER TRAVEL ADVISORY
WINTER WEATHER TRAVEL ADVISORY | Here is when Ottawa will receive 5-10 cm of snow this weekend
A winter weather travel advisory remains in effect for Ottava, with Environment Canada calling for 5 to 10 cm of snow by Sunday morning.
-
Highway 401 westbound reopens in Prescott area following collisions, weather: OPP
A stretch of Highway 401 in eastern Ontario reopened on Saturday afternoon, after being closed for several hours because of collisions caused by poor weather conditions.
-
Five adults, child treated for smoke inhalation after apartment fire in Ottawa
Ottawa fire says firefighters rescued several people from their balconies as smoke filled the hallways of an apartment building on Gladstone Avenue.
Saskatoon
-
Canadian citizenship ceremony welcomes more than 300 people in Sask.
Hundreds of people made their way to TCU Place on Friday for a special occasion that’s been years in the making, becoming Canadian citizens.
-
Sask. shoppers looking for more meaningful gifts this year
A recent study has shown Saskatchewan residents are losing interest in online shopping.
-
'I want to represent myself': Man accused of killing wife takes on murder trial without a lawyer
Greg Fertuck has chosen to represent himself for the rest of his first-degree murder trial.
Vancouver
-
Man arrested for spitting on baby in Vancouver, police say
A 59-year-old man is accused of spitting on a stranger's baby in Vancouver's Mount Pleasant neighbourhood Friday afternoon.
-
Drought state of emergency lifted for B.C.'s Sunshine Coast, water restrictions stay
A state of local emergency in response to drought along British Columbia's Sunshine Coast has been lifted as water flow returned to a key water source.
-
B.C. teacher disciplined after drafting student's apology letter in which he praised himself
A B.C. teacher has had his certificate of qualification suspended for one day after an incident in which he drafted and sent an apology letter on a student's behalf, and praised his own teaching ability in the text.
Regina
-
YWCA Regina receives $1M in funding from Mosaic for Centre for Women and Families
The YWCA Regina announced on Saturday that the Centre for Women and Families will be receiving $1 million from the Mosaic Company.
-
Plan to create provincial police force questioned by RCMP at panel discussion
At a panel discussion on Friday, the Assistant Commissioner of the RCMP, Rhonda Blackmore, questioned Saskatchewan’s plan to create another police force.
-
Here's what's happening at Grey Cup Festival this weekend ahead of the big game
With the 109th Grey Cup game set for Sunday at 5 p.m. at Mosaic Stadium, the Grey Cup Festival will continue this weekend with more events for people to enjoy.
Vancouver Island
-
Cougar followed woman in Colwood park, RCMP say
Mounties in Colwood are praising a 911 call-taker for helping to save a woman who was being followed by a cougar in a local park.
-
1M bottles of children's medicine coming to Canada, but Island pharmacist calls that a 'drop in the bucket'
Like many parents, Lyndsey Watson has been contending with a major shortage of cold and flu medicine for her children this fall.
-
B.C. doctor given lifetime ban by college after misconduct, billing fraud
A B.C. doctor has been banned for life from registering with the province's college of physicians and surgeons after admitting to an "extensive history" of unprofessional conduct, mostly related to billing practices.