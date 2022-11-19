House fire displaces two people in rural P.E.I.

A house fire in a rural Prince Edward Island community roughly 40 kilometres northwest of Summerside has left two people without a home.

The fire, which broke out Saturday around 1:30 a.m. along Rafferty Road, caused heavy damage to an older wood-frame house in Portage, P.E.I.

A Saturday news release from the Canadian Red Cross says no injuries were reported in the fire and volunteers are assisting the elderly couple with emergency lodging and essentials like clothing and food.