

CTV Atlantic





WESTVILLE, N.S. - The Canada Day long weekend ended tragically in one small Nova Scotian community after a house fire claimed the lives of two people.

Shortly after midnight on July 1 fire crews were called to a home on South Main Street in Westville N.S., just outside of New Glasgow.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and keep the house standing, but Westville Police Chief Don Husser confirmed to CTV News that two adults had died.

Neighbors say the victims of the blaze were a mother and son. The mother was a longtime resident in the community, and was well known in the area.

Fire crews were brought in from neighboring communities of Alma and Stellerton to assist the Westville fire department.

Police would not say what the cause of the fire was as it is still under investigation.