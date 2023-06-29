Housing strategy revealed for New Brunswick

Minister Jill Green revealed her long awaited province-wide housing strategy in Moncton on Thursday, which included $500 million to be spent over three years.

“This is the start,” she said.

“This strategy is providing a number of different pillars and funds to help get things moving, but we’re not done and so this is identifying the most immediate, faster things we can get in place to make the biggest impact over three years.”

Included in the provincial blueprint is a plan to create a rent bank to offer short-term loans to help renters with upfront costs and offer a new $22 million fund to lower the subsidized housing wait list. The province said it hopes to drop the number of households needing subsidized housing to 7,500 by 2026, and raise the number of new residential construction projects to 6,000 per years.

The current waitlist is more than 11,000.

“This strategy is about balance. The programs and the funding we put forward is about balance,” said Green.

There are four main target areas within the Housing for All plan that was released:

a healthy and competitive housing market

affordable homes for low-to-mid income earners

a safe home for vulnerable New Brunswickers

a strong foundation for the housing system

Green says within each pillar is a number of different, new or enhanced existing programs to address the current crisis.

“It’s a puzzle that we’re putting together. There are the foundational pieces in here to begin correcting this problem that we have,” she said.

However, what’s absent in the strategy is a rent cap.

“New Brunswick has seen, you know, a rent increase in 2023 which is double the national average,” said Liberal MLA Benoit Bourque.

“So obviously the rent cap was working last year and this year, the fact that it’s not there, is creating hardship for New Brunswickers in terms of rent increases.”

He says it’s disappointing to see that they haven’t taken a more aggressive stand when it comes to rent.

“What has been currently, you know, done by this government in terms of the residency tenancy tribunal and other things have clearly not been enough,” said Bourque.

While excluded right now, some say there just isn’t enough research to back up a rent cap.

Executive director with Ability New Brunswick, Haley Flaro, says it was a heavily debated topic.

“There’s a lot of economic analysis that needs to go into rent caps, moratoriums and at this time our board really struggled with the decision on whether or not to recommend that so it’s not in the plan now, does it mean it won’t be in the plan in the future? There’s some really strategic actions in the plan that need to be tested first,” she said.

Overall, she says she’s happy with the strategy in place now.

“We went to the summit, we submitted a brief, and our board had long discussions about strategic recommendations and many of them are reflected in the plan.”

Another part of the plan that raised flags for the liberal opposition was the amount of money being put forward.

“They’re talking about $500 million, which on the surface is a sizeable amount of money, but when you know that to actually fix the current crisis it is estimated that we would need $2 billion, we’re far from that mark,” said Bourque.

Minister Green says if she needs to go back and ask for more assistance she’ll do that.

