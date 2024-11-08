Houston and PCs release election platform, including provincial cap on power rates

Progressive Conservative Leader Tim Houston said the early snap election was called because Nova Scotians deserve the chance to weigh in on the second phase of his party’s plan to turn the province into what he calls a “powerhouse.”

Houston, who is seeking a second term as premier of Nova Scotia, released the PC's 2024 election platform Friday morning at their campaign headquarters in Halifax.

“This is a plan for lower taxes, for more doctors and higher wages,” said Houston.

The 28-page document is a blueprint for how the Tories would govern the province over the next four years if re-elected.

Health care, housing, the economy, the cost of living and education are issues Houston is focused on this time around.

The four-year economic plan would see record spending by the PCs each year, with the government projecting deficits until the final year of their mandate, when the Houston government would report a $200-million surplus.

Provincial spending of taxpayer money in year one would be close to $17 billion with an estimated revenue of around $16.8 billion.

In 2021, Houston and the PCs ran on a promise to fix the health-care system. This time around, Houston said their scope is bigger and broader.

“When we took office, Nova Scotia’s economy was falling behind the rest of the country and our health-care system was breaking at the seams,” said Houston. “Today we are making real progress.”

Houston said advancements in health care are happening but they have more work to do on that file. He said it’s part of the reason they’ve called an early election.

“I think Nova Scotians deserve to have their say on that,” Houston said.

Health care

Houston and the PCs continue to campaign on health-care promises. On Thursday, they announced their plans to make parking free at all health-care facilities across the province.

The PCs also announced plans to form a travel nurse team to deliver care wherever needed across the province and eliminate reliance on third-party travel nursing agencies. Houston said this will save the province approximately $30 million each year when the 300 travel nurses are hired.

Affordability

Houston vowed to cut the HST one percentage point, down from 15 to 14 per cent, if re-elected. He said the cut would benefit all Nova Scotians and save the average person $500 per year.

Another key priority for the PCs is tax cuts. Houston promises to increase the basic personal amount from $8,744 up to $11,744 for all taxpayers to “keep more money in the pockets of Nova Scotians.”

Houston announced Friday the PCs would cap power rate increases to match the Canadian average. This would be legislated to protect Nova Scotians from higher rate increases by Nova Scotia Power.

Housing

Houston said all along that “the solution to the housing crisis, is to build more housing.” The PCs promise to build 41,200 more homes by 2028.

The PCs have already announced they would make it easier for first-time buyers to purchase homes by cutting the required down payment from five to two per cent on homes valued up to $500,000.

Transportation

Houston has already made a promise to remove tolls from both Halifax Harbour Bridges, but congestion on Nova Scotia roads is a concern for voters.

The PC party said it is committed to a feasibility study to look at light rail. The initial stages would connect Windsor to Mill Cove in Bedford and connect Mill Cove to the Airport and CBRM.

