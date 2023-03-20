Houston government announces bonuses for nurses in N.S. publicly funded health-care system

Frontline nurses who are working for publicly-funded employers in Nova Scotia will receive a bonus of up to $10,000, Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston announced Monday.

The money is a way to thank nurses while encouraging more of them to keep working in Nova Scotia, the province says.

According to a Monday news release, nurses will be eligible for another $10,000 bonus next year, as long as they stay in the system and sign a two-year “return of service agreement” by the end of March 2024.

“Our nurses do such an amazing job day in and day out. I'm proud to recognize our nurses with these bonuses -- because they've earned it," said Houston, in the release.

"My message to every nurse in the province is 'We need you.' As long as you keep working in our province's health-care system, our government will have your back."

The province says it will also pay $10,000 to nurses who’ve left the public system if they agree to come back and sign a two-year agreement. To qualify for this incentive, they will need to agree to take a publicly-funded position by March 31, 2023.

Other health-care workers, including paramedics, telehealth staff, respiratory therapists, continuing care staff, ward clerks, housekeeping and food service staff, among others, will receive bonuses of up to $5,000 in the coming weeks.

