

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia Progressive Conservative caucus member Tim Houston has won the party's leadership race without a second ballot vote after second place challenger Cecil Clarke voluntarily dropped out of the race.

Clarke walked across the floor to endorse Houston, who was only 53 points shy of the 2,550 points needed after the first ballot.

Clarke, who won 1,385 points on the first ballot, says he conceded early because he wanted to ensure party unity coming out of the convention.

The 48-year-old Houston, a chartered accountant and the party's finance critic, positioned himself during the lengthy campaign as the best candidate to take on the governing Liberals in the next election, expected sometime in 2021.

Houston was first elected to the provincial legislature are the MLA for Pictou East in 2013 and he was re-elected in 2017.

The Pictou County resident is married and has two children.