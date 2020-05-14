MONCTON -- A Moncton, N.B., teen is receiving praise after posting a powerful message about mental health.

Keira Wood’s video, titled “How are you… if they were to ask,” focuses on the typical response people give to the common greeting.

“I felt like so many people in my day-to-day life, just going through the world, they just ask people how they’re doing and people will just say, ‘Good,’ even if they’re not good,” says Keira.

The 16-year-old wrote, shot, and edited the video during Mental Health Awareness Week.

“I’ve received a lot of positive comments, like how it’s really powerful and how it’s awesome that a teenager is trying to create awareness for mental health,” says Keira.

Keira’s father, Jeff Wood, says the video left him speechless.

“My wife and I were sitting there watching it and I was silent for a little bit and my daughter was like, ‘Don’t you like it?’” says Jeff.

“I said, ‘I’m reflecting on what you said, because it’s so powerful.’”

Jeff says his children have always been taught to do what they can to help others.

“Having empathy and compassion for others, it’s sort of a theme within our home,” says Jeff.

“Always thinking more about the other people and trying to walk that walk with them and feel and understand what their journey is like.”

Keira hopes her video will leave people feeling like they can reach out for help.

“Everyone struggles with finding someone they can trust, or a lot of people do, at least,” says Keira.

“It’s really important to find that person, because if you are going through stuff, it’s important to be able to talk about it and to get those feelings off your chest. If you don’t, it can lead down worse paths.”

Keira says it all starts with giving an honest answer to the question “How are you?”