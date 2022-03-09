How can I save money on gas? Industry experts offer tips
With gas prices at an all-time high, many Maritimers are looking for ways to ease the pain at the pumps.
Steve Olmstead, director of public and government affairs at CAA Atlantic, says there are ways to help keep some money in your wallet.
“Combine trips whenever possible. Plan your route, combine many stops into one trip,” said Olmstead.
Another idea on his list of tips is to cut down on the number of abrupt starts and stops.
"Accelerate from a stop gently,” said Olmstead. “Jack-rabbit starts increase fuel consumption by up to 39 per cent."
Mark Forrest runs an auto body shop just outside of Sydney, N.S. He says keeping your vehicle in good shape, which includes ensuring you have proper tire pressure, will save you money.
"Most people run with a low tire; they don't realize it,” said Forrest.
“Actually, if you put nitrogen in your tire, it gives you a better roll and it makes your vehicle much easier on gas."
Sylvain Charlebois, head of the agri-foods lab at Dalhousie University in Halifax, adds that many gas stations offer rewards programs and coupons.
"It's quite substantial,” said Charlebois. “A lot of people I know don't even use loyalty programs, but they're basically forfeiting their right to have access to major rebates."
And, don’t forget to slow down.
Olmstead says driving at 100 kilometres per hour instead of 120 kilometres per hour consumes 20 per cent less fuel. He adds, when it’s safe, using cruise control will also help you save gas.
Another thing to consider is what you're carrying.
"Take off any bike racks, ski racks, anything that's heavy in the trunk,” said Olmstead. “Anything that will weigh you down or increase drag."
Some people are changing what they're driving, or at least looking into a switch to hybrid or electric vehicles.
"Sales of those are very popular right now, and my understanding is sales are booked into next year and partially into the year beyond,” said Olmstead.
Olmstead adds, it’s an opportunity to build good habits behind the wheel.
